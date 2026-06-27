Jennifer Garner's boyfriend John Miller is reportedly growing exhausted in Los Angeles in mid‑2026, with sources claiming he believes 'clearer boundaries are needed' as Ben Affleck remains a constant force in the actress's life.

Garner and Affleck's intertwined history has rarely left room for clean breaks. The pair, who married in 2005 and went on to have three children, separated in 2015 and finalised their divorce in 2018, but have continued to present a united front as co‑parents. Throughout Affleck's public battles with alcohol addiction and his turbulent relationships, Garner has repeatedly stepped in as confidante, chauffeur to rehab and, at times, unofficial crisis manager.

Drama Spilling Into New Relationship

The news came after a fresh round of reports that Miller is running out of patience with what is described as the 'Ben Affleck drama' orbiting Garner's world. According to unnamed insiders, Miller feels his long‑term partner's bond with her ex‑husband has begun to cross the line from amicable co‑parenting into something closer to emotional dependency. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

According to those reports, Miller believes Affleck still leans heavily on Garner for support, and wants her to create greater distance. Affleck, who has spoken in past interviews about his alcoholism and regrets over the marriage ending, has often credited Garner with helping him through multiple stints in rehab. One source, speaking previously about their dynamic, framed Garner's priorities bluntly, saying: 'What Jen ultimately cares about is his sobriety and whether she can rely on him to co‑parent.'

That instinct to protect, admirable as it may be, appears to be exactly what is grating on Miller. Friends quoted describe him as trying to 'deal with Ben and Jen's relationship by mostly staying quiet,' but add that this is becoming 'very hard to do.' It is not difficult to see why. Being the third person in a relationship that never quite ends, only changes shape, is a tough gig for anyone, even a low‑key businessman who actively avoids the Hollywood spotlight.

How The Drama Has Shadowed For Years

To recall, the end of Garner and Affleck's marriage was long, public and, by most accounts, painful. They announced their separation the day after their tenth wedding anniversary and took three years to finalise the divorce. Industry chatter at the time suggested the drawn‑out process and the constant tabloid attention had a chilling effect on Garner's career, just as she might have been pivoting into a new phase after 13 Going on 30 and a run of studio films.

Neither party ever publicly pointed to a single smoking gun for the split. Affleck later called the divorce 'the biggest regret' of his life, while continuing to speak candidly about how addiction had derailed his personal life. Garner, for her part, consistently steered interviews back to the children and co‑parenting, rarely feeding the gossip machine even when it was clearly hungry for messier stuff.

Yet the drama did not stop with the divorce decree. Affleck's on‑off relationship, then whirlwind marriage, to Jennifer Lopez brought a fresh layer of scrutiny. Garner was repeatedly photographed visiting the couple's home and was widely reported to have acted as a stabilising presence during tense periods in Affleck's two‑year marriage to Lopez, which ended in divorce in early 2025.

It can be recalled that this, too, sparked concern among some observers that Garner's loyalty to her ex might come at the expense of her own happiness. The suggestion at the time, again from anonymous insiders, was that Miller felt sidelined as Garner continued to prioritise Affleck's emotional turbulence. Whether that is entirely fair or simply the perception from the outside is still an open question.

Where John Miller Fits In, And Why He May Be Pushing Back Now

Garner's relationship with Miller, a businessman known for keeping a deliberately low profile, began in 2018, shortly after her divorce from Affleck was finalised. The pair have reportedly been on and off over the years, often described as 'steady' but private, a deliberate contrast to the high‑octane celebrity couplings around them.

Miller is not a household name, and by all accounts prefers it that way. He has no incentive to play along with the Hollywood soap opera. When that soap opera refuses to stay in the background, the strain is almost inevitable. Being the partner who watches their other half race out the door yet again to deal with an ex's crisis would test anyone's patience. In ordinary life, you might call it emotional bingeing on old patterns. In this case, it just happens to involve an Oscar winner, paparazzi and a global audience.

There is, of course, another side to this. Co‑parenting three children with someone in recovery is complicated, and Garner's insistence on keeping lines of communication open with Affleck has arguably kept their family functioning. Many readers will recognise that instinct to be the 'responsible one,' particularly when children and addiction are somewhere in the mix. The line between healthy boundaries and guilt‑fuelled over‑functioning is blurry at the best of times.

Read more Where is Lionel Richie Now? Fans Pray for Singer After Devastating Onstage Medical Emergency Forces Tour Halt Where is Lionel Richie Now? Fans Pray for Singer After Devastating Onstage Medical Emergency Forces Tour Halt

What is clear from the latest Ben Affleck drama reports is that Miller appears to believe that line has now been crossed. He is described as wanting 'clearer boundaries,' a not‑so‑subtle code for fewer late‑night calls, less emotional hand‑holding and, quite possibly, a reordering of priorities that finally puts his relationship with Garner first.

Whether Garner sees it the same way is unknown. Neither she, Affleck nor Miller has publicly commented on the story, and there are no court filings, police reports or formal statements to anchor the claims. Right now, all we have are those unnamed friends, the long public history of Garner and Affleck's entanglement, and a sense that one man on the sidelines may have simply had enough.