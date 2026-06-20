Jennifer Lopez is being linked to a new round of post-divorce attention in Hollywood, with In Touch reporting this week, that Tom Cruise, Drake and Michael B. Jordan are among the men allegedly trying to date her after her split from Ben Affleck was finalised in early 2025.

Lopez has been here before, at least in the tabloids. The 55-year-old singer and actor, described in the report as a four-time divorcée, ended her latest marriage to Affleck earlier this year, and has since had to bat away speculation that she had already moved on with her 'Office Romance' co-star Brett Goldstein. During promotion for the Netflix film this month, she shut that down.

The Post Divorce Spotlight

The report leans hard on the idea that Lopez is in no rush to start anything serious, but is well aware of the interest around her. One unnamed source told the magazine that she remains a woman 'loads of men in Hollywood lust after,' adding that she is now 'at the top of nearly everyone's list.' It is the sort of quote that tabloid celebrity coverage lives on, half insight, half theatre.

That same source claimed the line of suitors is not merely long, but conspicuously famous. Michael B. Jordan, Tom Cruise, Keith Urban, John Mayer and Drake were all named as men supposedly keen to take her out.

The report did not include any on-record comment from Lopez or representatives for any of the men mentioned, which matters, because this whole thing rests on anonymous sourcing and a lot of suggestion. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt.

On Thursday, 11 June, Lopez posted a set of Instagram photos showing her in a revealing dress, and that was enough to send admirers into motion. As soon as she puts up a sexy photo, the guys start to hit her up. Some, the report says, quietly watch her Stories and occasionally message. Others are described as 'much more aggressively pursuing her.'

Aggressively pursuing can mean almost anything in celebrity gossip, from repeated texts to nothing more than over-eager flirting. Without specifics, it sits in that slippery celebrity-news zone where the suggestion does most of the work.

Rumours and the Men Being Named

There is a slightly absurd cast list attached to the story, with Cruise, Drake, Jordan, Urban and Mayer all named as men supposedly circling Lopez. It reads less like a verified dating line-up and more like celebrity gossip doing what celebrity gossip does best, building heat out of suggestion. Even so, Lopez is enjoying the attention, claiming she has been 'having the time of her life teasing all these men.'

Alex Rodriguez, Lopez's former fiancé, is also said to have resurfaced in the mix after his split from fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro. According to InTouch, he has been 'back to trying to shoot his shot,' while Lopez is said to be clear that she is 'not going backwards ever again.'

Lopez is newly single, famous men are being attached to her name, and the internet will do what it always does with a star who posts a good photograph at exactly the right moment. The gossip machine gets fed, the names get bigger, and everyone pretends not to notice how thin the evidence really is.

Lopez has already dismissed one rebound rumour, telling viewers during a recent interview that she and Brett Goldstein were not dating. For now, the strongest evidence of renewed attention is the Instagram post itself, which appears to have done exactly what these posts tend to do, draw fresh speculation, amplify the gossip and keep her name at the centre of the conversation.