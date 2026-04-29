Two Afghan nationals have appeared in court charged with the rape of a woman in Plymouth. Hashmat Miakhel, 31, and Sayed Hoshmand, 19, both Afghan nationals living in the city, appeared before Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Tuesday afternoon after the alleged attack in the early hours of Sunday. The case has been widely reported, with details of the Afghan nationals charged with rape of a woman in Plymouth emerging from the court.

The pair are accused of raping the woman at a residential property on Falcon Mews in the Sherford area. Devon and Cornwall Police said the suspects and the victim are believed to have first come into contact in the North Hill area of Plymouth before travelling to the property on 26 April.

The Alleged Incident

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, 26 April, with police called to the scene in Sherford, a residential development on the outskirts of Plymouth. The force acted swiftly, leading to the arrest and charging of the two men with rape.

The case has drawn local attention due to the serious allegations. Officers have not released further details about the victim to protect her anonymity, following standard guidelines for sexual offence cases.

The investigation involved gathering evidence from the scene and speaking to potential witnesses in the vicinity, with the men identified early. The property is in a residential development that has expanded in recent years as Plymouth grew.

Court Appearance and Remand

At the hearing on 28 April, both men appeared to face the charge of rape. The case was committed to Plymouth Crown Court, with both remanded in custody. No pleas were entered at this stage, as the magistrates' court hearing was limited to the initial charge and remand decision.

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The next hearing scheduled on 1 June at Plymouth Crown Court will include plea and case management, where the court will set out the future timetable. Plymouth Crown Court handles majority of serious criminal cases in the south west, and such proceedings can take several months to reach a full trial if the defendants plead not guilty. The process at this stage is standard for serious offences of this nature.

Police Statement

Detective Inspector Katy Deer said: 'We understand the concern an incident such as this may cause, however, as court proceedings are now active, I ask the public not to speculate and respect the legal process.'

The force released the men's nationality 'to remain open and transparent with our communities.' It has appealed for witnesses from the North Hill and Sherford areas on the night of 26 April to come forward with any information that could assist the inquiry. LBC News, a verified news account on X, reported the court appearance and the men's backgrounds shortly after the hearing took place.

Two Afghan nationals aged 19 and 31 have appeared in court charged with the rape of a woman in Plymouth in the early hours of Sunday. — LBC News (@LBCNews) April 28, 2026

The men will remain in custody until their appearance at Plymouth Crown Court on 1 June. The case is being investigated by specialist officers from Devon and Cornwall Police, with dedicated support provided to the victim through specialist services.

As of 29 April, no further updates have been issued by the force beyond confirming the court proceedings. The next phase of the case will provide more clarity on how the matter will proceed to trial or resolution. The Afghan nationals charged with rape of a woman in Plymouth case continues to unfold with the June hearing expected to be key.