The pet sector is booming, and consumers are turning to technology to help keep their pets happy, healthy and safe. And most popular amongst pet tech? It's GPS trackers. Pet owners love the peace of mind it gives them in the event their dog or cat should ever disappear. But these devices don't come cheap, many lock users into costly monthly subscriptions, lacking transparent pricing.

Enter PitPat. PitPat is a leading dog GPS tracker brand in the UK, and for good reason. They're one of the only to charge no subscription to use the product, something that has been a hit with the 100,000s of dog owners using their products. But does their GPS tracker stand up to scrutiny? We put it to the test.

Is PitPat GPS Worth the Cost?

When you're comparing dog GPS trackers, the first thing you'll notice is that PitPat comes in at a higher price than most of its competitors. But the story isn't quite that simple. Once you factor in subscription fees, PitPat quickly comes out significantly cheaper over a period of just a couple of years. That one time cost might feel high at the moment, but it represents far greater value over time.

So, how can PitPat afford to do this? Well, it's not by cutting corners, they're simply bundling the data cost into the initial purchase price. When it comes to the tech, the product stands up as one of the best on the market, using next-gen LTE-M and Nb-IoT technology allowing for long-range tracking without the user needing to manage separate SIM contracts.

Are there added extras you have to pay for? Yes. But PitPat's no subscription promise means owners will always be able to use the live tracking functionality to find their dog and see just how much exercise and rest their dog gets every day.

Is PitPat GPS Accurate?

A no subscription promise is only useful if the product does what it needs to do, to find your dog quickly when they go missing. So, does PitPat do the job?

The answer, judging by the experiences of the thousands of 5-star ratings on Trustpilot, is, yes. Users simply boot up the app, start a live-tracking session and in moments, they can see their dog's location on a map. The location updates every few seconds, until the owner and dog are reunited, it's that straightforward. Plus, the range is unlimited, unlike Bluetooth trackers like AirTags, with PitPat, dog and owner could be thousands of miles apart and still be able to find the dog's location, ideal in rural settings for dogs whose flight instinct has kicked in.

Does PitPat GPS have Activity Monitoring?

PitPat GPS doesn't just have activity monitoring, it's the pedigree of the business. PitPat started life selling their activity monitors for dogs, just like human wearables, designed to accurately track a dog's exercise, rest and weight, so owners can optimise their dog's routine and keep them healthy.

Unlike human wearables and other dog activity monitors, PitPat's algorithms are built specifically for dogs, taking into account their breed, gait, age and weight when setting goals and measuring their activity. All this clever tech is built-in to their GPS tracker as well, meaning not only can owners see where their dog has gone, but can check in on their health and fitness goals too.

Can PitPat GPS Handle my Dog's Adventures?

Dogs will do a great job of putting PitPat through its paces, which is why PitPat have taken such care to design their GPS tracker with dogs in mind. It's fully waterproof, able to cope with muddy puddles to swimming in the sea, and super robust, so even diving in hedges or rough play won't damage the device.

When it comes to attaching it to the collar, PitPat uses a super-strong strap that means you can securely attach it to any collar or harness. When it gets worn out, replacements can be cheaply purchased from PitPat's website to keep it in good condition.

What is the Battery Life like on PitPat GPS?

Most people using a PitPat normally will get weeks of battery life between charges, that's pretty good when you compare it to the nightly charge of your mobile phone! Of course, if dog owners use live tracking more often, or live in a low signal area, this can affect the battery life, but PitPat are upfront about this, and stand by their six-week guarantee in case it's not lasting long enough.

The Final Verdict

PitPat are clear about what they offer — simple, easy-to-use tracking, with absolutely no subscription — users will never pay to find their dog. While the upfront cost might be higher than some 'cheap' trackers, the lack of a monthly bill makes it the smartest financial choice in the long run for dog owners looking to keep their best pal safe.

Their pedigree in pet tech speaks for itself, so it's no surprise PitPat is one of the UK's best dog GPS tracker brands. So, if you're looking for peace of mind without the subscription tax, PitPat has got to be the choice.