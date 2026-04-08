A daylight killing outside a Florida petrol station has become the latest flashpoint in an already bitter fight over US border policy. In the space of a few minutes on an ordinary weekday morning, a local workplace turned into a crime scene and a family lost a mother, while politicians in Washington seized on the case as evidence in a wider battle over whether migrants admitted under Biden-era immigration policies were properly screened, monitored and removed when ordered.

Authorities in Fort Myers say 40-year-old Rolbert Joachin, a Haitian national, is accused of killing 51-year-old Nilufa Easmin, a mother of two, in a hammer attack outside a Chevron station on 3 Apr 2026. He has since been charged with homicide and criminal mischief, while federal immigration officials say they have lodged a detainer and intend to deport him if he is convicted or otherwise becomes removable under federal law.

The case has drawn intense attention not only because of the brutality alleged by police, but because it has become a flashpoint in the wider battle over the Biden administration's use of humanitarian parole and related immigration protections for nationals from Haiti and other countries facing acute instability.

What Police And Court Records Allege

According to reporting based on court records and law-enforcement information, the attack unfolded at about 07:20 am local time outside a Chevron station in Fort Myers. Investigators allege Joachin was seen carrying what witnesses described as a mallet or hammer and a knife before smashing the windscreen of a black SUV.

Witnesses then told police that the victim, who worked at the station, stepped outside and was struck in the head. Investigators allege she was hit repeatedly after falling to the ground. First responders found her unresponsive in a pool of blood, and she was pronounced dead at 07:27 am, according to reporting based on the charging documents.

Fort Myers officers later located Joachin in the area of Mango Street. According to the same court-based reporting, he was identified by officers familiar with prior encounters and was later interviewed through a Creole interpreter. He now faces a homicide count described in Florida charging language as murder by a dangerous and depraved act without premeditation, along with a criminal mischief charge tied to the damaged vehicle.

The victim has since been publicly identified by local reporting as Nilufa Easmin, who was originally from Bangladesh and was the mother of two teenage daughters. Her death has prompted an outpouring of grief in the local community.

⚠️GRAPHIC



Video shows the moment Rolbert Joachin, an illegal from Haiti, brutally beat a woman to DEATH with a hammer in Florida.



This illegal alien was let into the U.S. under Biden and given Temporary Protected Status.



DEPORT THEM ALLhttps://t.co/3WwokP2LTs https://t.co/iRDxlPj8N2 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 7, 2026

How Immigration Status Became Central To The Case

The killing quickly became a national political story after the US Department of Homeland Security said the suspect had entered the country during the Biden administration and had later been subject to federal immigration action. In a public statement reported by multiple outlets citing DHS, the department said Immigration and Customs Enforcement had placed a detainer on Joachin.

DHS has also publicly linked the case to the broader parole architecture created and expanded under President Joe Biden. In Jan 2023, the administration formally announced a humanitarian parole process for Haitian nationals, later folded into the broader CHNV framework covering Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela. The policy allowed approved beneficiaries, backed by US-based sponsors and vetted in advance, to travel to the United States and seek parole for up to two years.

That framework was pitched by the administration as a way to reduce irregular border crossings and create what officials described at the time as a 'safe, orderly and humane' pathway. DHS said in Jul 2023 that nearly 160,000 people had benefited across the relevant parole processes in their first six months alone.

But the programme later came under escalating legal and political pressure. In Mar 2025, DHS formally terminated the CHNV parole processes in a Federal Register notice, and subsequent litigation temporarily complicated how quickly those terminations could take effect. USCIS later confirmed that the Supreme Court had lifted an injunction tied to that litigation, allowing the administration's termination actions to proceed.

The Unanswered Question: Why Was He Still In The US?

The most politically explosive issue is not simply how Joachin entered the United States, but why he remained here if, as publicly reported, he had already received a final order of removal. That distinction matters. A person can be ordered removed yet remain physically present in the country for months or years because of court backlogs, diplomatic constraints, policy protections, detention capacity limits, or unresolved immigration claims.

What is not yet fully clear from the public record is the exact legal mechanism that applied to Joachin at the time of the killing. Some public accounts have referred to humanitarian parole, while others have referenced Temporary Protected Status or related forms of relief. Those categories are legally distinct, and any definitive account will depend on underlying federal immigration records that have not been fully released publicly.

That uncertainty is likely to become central to the political fallout. Critics of Biden-era parole and release practices argue that the case exposes dangerous gaps between admission, supervision and removal. Immigration advocates, by contrast, have long argued that parole itself does not create criminality and that enforcement failures often reflect the broader dysfunction of the US immigration system rather than any single pathway.

A Case Likely To Reverberate Far Beyond Florida

For now, the criminal case will proceed first. Joachin remains accused, not convicted, and prosecutors will need to prove the allegations in court. But the immigration dimension ensures that the killing will reverberate well beyond Lee County.

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In Washington, the case is likely to be cited as fresh evidence by those arguing that parole-era migration pathways, and the failure to promptly remove people already ordered deported, created avoidable risks. In Fort Myers, however, the immediate reality is far more intimate: a woman who went to work on an ordinary morning never came home to her daughters.

As the criminal prosecution unfolds, the pressure will only grow for federal authorities to explain not just who entered the country under Biden-era policies, but who should never have been left here at all.