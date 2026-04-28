Retired FBI Special Agent Steve Moore says the FBI is battling a 'troubling' lack of usable leads in the Nancy Guthrie case in Tucson, Arizona, nearly three months after the 84‑year‑old disappeared on 31 January after leaving a family dinner and driving back to her home.

FBI Struggling With Nancy Guthrie Evidence

Speaking to NewsNation's Brian Entin, Steve Moore suggested investigators in the Nancy Guthrie case are drowning in data that, so far, has not taken them where they need to go.

'If they had significant information, they would have more progress on the case,' he said. He suggested that if the public could see the internal case files, they would probably find 'so much information that ultimately turned out to be of little or no value, but seemed so, so promising at the time.'

Moore argued that releasing all of that unfiltered detail would almost certainly ignite furious speculation online. In his words, it would 'light a fire on social media' without actually helping detectives.

As of this reporting, the FBI has not publicly commented on Moore's assessment of the investigation, and there is no independent confirmation of the volume or quality of the material agents have gathered.

Was Nancy Guthrie Taken By One Attacker Or Several?

A key unresolved question in the Nancy Guthrie investigation is whether a single abductor was responsible or whether more than one person was involved. Moore said both scenarios remain credible.

'Some people very, very rightly say that it's hard to imagine a single person doing this. But at the same time, you can't put your weight down on the ice,' he told Entin.

He called the FBI 'the finest investigative organisation in the world' and admitted that if they are struggling, it would be 'arrogant' for commentators to claim they would do better.

Statistically, he believes the odds lean towards two perpetrators, but history complicates that neat answer. Many notorious kidnapping cases, he pointed out, have ultimately turned out to involve a lone offender, particularly when children or infants are targeted and held against their will.

Doorbell video from Guthrie's home, released by the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, shows an armed, masked individual at her front door on 1 February apparently interfering with the camera.

It is not yet clear whether that person is the abductor, an accomplice or an unrelated intruder. No description beyond the masked figure has been made public, and investigators have not announced any match to that image.

Nancy Guthrie Neighbours On Edge As Sheriff Nanos Faces Scrutiny

Meanwhile, away from the forensic detail, daily life in Nancy Guthrie's quiet Tucson neighbourhood has shifted sharply. Residents told Entin they have fitted extra security cameras, scrutinise unfamiliar cars and pedestrians, and live with the unsettling thought that the person who took their 84‑year‑old neighbour could still be living close by.

The unease has been compounded by a second, very different storyline: rising criticism of Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos. During Entin's recent reporting trip to Tucson, some neighbours complained about 'morbid tourists', social‑media influencers and amateur sleuths trespassing on private property in the area around Guthrie's home.

Sheriff Nanos responded by increasing patrols aimed at keeping journalists and visitors off private land. Yet one neighbour told Entin they suspected the heightened presence was driven as much by Nanos' irritation at negative coverage of his own record as by concern for residents.

The sheriff has already faced questions over allegations he misrepresented his past work history under oath and on his public résumé when he applied to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Nanos has also spoken publicly about the risk that Guthrie's abductor may not be finished. In a 12 March interview with NBC News, he said investigators believe Nancy was 'targeted', but warned that the suspect could 'absolutely' strike again.

Missteps And Ego Allegations In The Guthrie Investigation

Criticism of the sheriff has not come only from anxious neighbours. Bob Krygier, a retired Pima County Sheriff's Department lieutenant and former SWAT commander, told Entin he believes early decisions by Sheriff Nanos damaged the Nancy Guthrie investigation.

'I think that his ego and his unwillingness to work with federal partners has gotten the way since day one,' Krygier said. He claimed Nanos planned from the outset for his own department to solve the crime and 'get all the glory', and argued that a long‑standing reluctance to collaborate had become 'a roadblock for investigators.'

The sheriff's office has not publicly addressed Krygier's specific criticisms.

DNA Hopes In The 'Troubling' Nancy Guthrie Case

For all the criticism and conjecture, investigators do appear to be banking heavily on science. Hair evidence recovered inside Nancy Guthrie's home was first sent to a contracted laboratory in Florida and has now been transferred to the FBI's laboratory in Quantico for additional tests.

Read more The Insider Theory: Why Experts Believe Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Is Someone She Knew The Insider Theory: Why Experts Believe Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapper Is Someone She Knew

Former FBI profiler Jim Clemente believes that DNA and other physical evidence from the 2026 abduction will ultimately point to the person responsible.

He noted that there has been no immediate hit in CODIS, the national DNA database, and suggested that investigators are now using forensic genetic genealogy to work from the unidentified hair sample towards a potential suspect.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has become one of the most closely watched investigations in the United States, in part because of her daughter Savannah Guthrie's high‑profile role as a Today show host. Despite intensive work by the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Office, no suspect has been named and no arrests have been made.