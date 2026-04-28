Superdry co-founder James Holder is accused of raping a woman in her own bed after a boozy night out, a court has heard. The 54-year-old denies the charges of rape and assault by penetration. The alleged incident took place in the early hours of 7 May 2022 following a night drinking in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

The court, sitting in Cirencester, was told that Holder and a friend shared a taxi with the woman after the night out in the town. Despite indicating they were heading to a different address, the pair allegedly followed her into her flat. Holder then went to the toilet and promptly fell asleep on the woman's bed.

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Alleged Assault Followed Night Out in Cheltenham

The prosecution claims the fashion boss then woke up and beckoned the woman, who was trying to sleep in the lounge, into her bedroom. There he is accused of raping her as she sobbed and pleaded with him to stop.

The woman had made it clear she was tired and said no, the court heard. Prosecutor James Haskell told the jury: 'The prosecution case is that James Holder sexually assaulted and raped a woman in the early hours of May 7 2022,' as per the BBC.

Holder, who co-founded Superdry in 2003 with Julian Dunkerton, maintains that any sexual activity was consensual. The woman started to cry as the alleged assault took place, jurors were told.

Defence Maintains Encounter was Consensual

The trial opened on Monday and is expected to last several weeks. The defence team will challenge the prosecution's account, arguing that Holder did not commit rape or assault by penetration. The complainant is scheduled to give evidence in the coming days, which is likely to be a key moment in the proceedings. The case has attracted interest given Holder's high profile as a co-founder of the popular fashion brand. Holder has pleaded not guilty and the defence is expected to cross-examine witnesses rigorously.

The company has navigated significant challenges in recent years. Superdry completed a £11 million ($14.9 million) equity raise in 2023 as part of recapitalisation efforts to address economic pressures and changing consumer behaviour in the retail industry.

The brand continues to operate from its Cheltenham base, known for its casual wear and distinctive style. It has seen fluctuations in its market position but remains a recognisable name in British fashion.

Public Interest on Social Media

The allegations have generated discussion online. A post on X from Greatest Hits Radio Gloucester News said: 'A court has heard that Superdry co-founder James Holder is accused of raping a woman after a night out in Cheltenham in 2022.'

A court has heard that Superdry co-founder James Holder is accused of raping a woman after a night out in Cheltenham in 2022.



Read more 👇https://t.co/0Zq1VelCY1 pic.twitter.com/zBBgGbKLrs — Greatest Hits Radio Gloucester News (@GHRGloucester) April 27, 2026

Another X post described how the woman sobbed and pleaded with him to stop as the alleged assault took place in her home.

THE co-founder of Superdry raped a woman in her home as she sobbed and pleaded with him to stop, a court heard.



During a night out in Cheltenham, 54-year-old James Holder and a friend got into the same taxi as the woman.



Despite informing the driver the men would be going to a… pic.twitter.com/nYAaZJCaBe — WeGotitBack 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@NotFarLeftAtAll) April 27, 2026

The Superdry co-founder accused of raping woman case continues with the jury set to hear more from witnesses this week as of 28 April 2026. The outcome will depend on the evidence presented over the coming days.

The 54-year-old fashion entrepreneur, a father-of-three from Cheltenham, attended an earlier hearing accompanied by a woman described as being at his side, and was bailed with a condition not to contact the alleged victim.