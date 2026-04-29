KEY POINTS 'Dead meat' text by Varley was sent to baby sleep trainer

Jamie Varley and John McGowan-Fazakerley deny charges

Preston Davey's final and fatal hospital visit

An alleged statement by Jamie Varley describing 13-month-old Preston Davey as 'dead meat' has become a linchpin in an ongoing murder trial surrounding the toddler's death. The prosecuting counsel continues to present evidence they say reveals a deeply troubling pattern of abuse inside Preston's adoptive home.

The case, being heard at Preston Crown Court, centres on the death of Preston in July 2023 in Blackpool after he had been placed in the care of Jamie Varley, 37 and John McGowan-Fazakerley, 32, just a few months earlier. Both men deny the charges brought against them.

Pattern of Abuse Leading to Infanticide

Based on the prosecutor's investigation, Preston suffered recurrent physical trauma while residing with the defendants after the April 2023 adoption. Jurors heard testimonies that Preston was taken to the hospital on several occasions before his passing with bruises and other unexplained injuries.

Preston's injuries include a fractured arm and marks said to be consistent with accidental injuries. In less than four months after Preston's adoption, he was routinely ill-treated and suffered 40 traumatic injuries.

Read more Fury as 13-Month-Old Dies After Repeated Sexual Abuse by UK Men Who Planned to Adopt Him Fury as 13-Month-Old Dies After Repeated Sexual Abuse by UK Men Who Planned to Adopt Him

'Dead Meat' Text Sent to Baby Sleep Trainer

'He's dead meat today. Didn't sleep last night after 11.30. Up every, one and a half hours,' Varley texted his sister who is, ironically, a baby sleep trainer. Four days later, Varley sent his mother Karen Graham, a video of Preston in his walker, and she replied: 'Clever boy xxx.' Varley then replied, 'This was before he was murdered and put to bed.'

Varley also texted his friend, 'First sleep over. I wanted to put him in the field with the cows,' but went on to describe Preston as a 'ray of sunshine.' Varley said the child was refusing to go to sleep, is 'very needy' and texted another friend, 'He's just annoying. Lol.'

He went on to tell the friend. 'Right now, we are questioning every choice.' In other messages, Varley complained that Preston was crying all the time and that the lack of sleep was a nightmare.

Preston's Final Hospital Visit

The court and jurors learned that on the day Preston passed away, he was taken to Blackpool Victoria Hospital unconscious and in cardiac arrest. Despite efforts of emergency staff to save him, the toddler was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Prosecutors assert that Preston's fatal injuries were inflicted while the boy was in the care of the defendants. The jury is expected to hear further expert medical testimony regarding the precise cause of death and the timeline of injuries.

The death of Preston has attracted significant attention, especially because the 13-month-old boy was placed with adults who were supposed to provide a safe and stable home for him.

A former teacher accused of sexually abusing and killing an adopted baby said the child was "dead meat" and that he had "murdered" him in the weeks before the infant died, a court heard.



Jamie Varley took a year off work as head of year at high school to adopt a child.



Varley… pic.twitter.com/sYZbLvCuhX — UNN (@UnityNewsNet) April 28, 2026

Defendants Deny Charges

Varley denied murder charges, manslaughter, two counts of assault by penetration, five counts of cruelty to a child, grievous bodily harm, sexual assault of a child, 13 counts of taking indecent photos or videos of a child, one of distributing an indecent photo of a child, to his co-accused, and one of making an indecent photo.

McGowan-Fazakerley denies allowing the death of a child, three counts of child cruelty and one count of the sexual assault of a child. As the trial carries on, jurors are expected to hear additional evidence from detectives, more witnesses and medical professionals.

Beyond the criminal proceedings, young Preston's case has provoked discussions over child safety and adoption placement protocols in place. Although these concerns are outside the scope of the trial itself, the proceedings continue to highlight the lack of monitoring after adoption placement.

The 'dead meat' remark may ultimately be one of the many pieces of evidence that can seal the fate of Preston's adoptive parents.