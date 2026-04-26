A single two-word post from 2023 has turned Henry Martinez into the unlikely centre of an online storm after the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting.

The post, which reportedly contained only the name 'Cole Allen', resurfaced after authorities identified 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, as the suspect in the shooting at the Washington Hilton. The old X post quickly drew millions of views as users questioned its timing and meaning. At present, there is no verified evidence linking Henry Martinez to the shooting, the suspect, or any confirmed plot.

Cole Allen — Henry Martinez (@HenryMa79561893) December 22, 2023

Who Is Henry Martinez?

Henry Martinez is the name attached to the X account that posted 'Cole Allen' in December 2023, more than two years before the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting. The account had a Pepe the Frog profile picture and appeared to have only one post, making the resurfaced message even more intriguing to online users.

Despite the viral attention, little is publicly verified about the person behind the account. The name 'Henry Martinez' should therefore be treated as an online account identity, not a confirmed profile of a real individual connected to the incident. The mystery lies not in proven involvement, but in how one obscure post became a magnet for rumours after a major political security scare.

What Happened at the White House Correspondents' Dinner?

The shooting unfolded on Saturday night at the Washington Hilton, where President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and senior officials were attending the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner. Cole Tomas Allen was arrested after allegedly opening fire at a Secret Service agent outside the ballroom. The agent was struck in the chest but was protected by a bulletproof vest, and no additional injuries were reported.

Investigators were examining Allen's electronics and writings while speaking with family and friends to determine a motive. Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the suspect had travelled from California through Chicago to Washington by train and was quickly subdued after firing shots.

Why the 2023 'Cole Allen' Post Went Viral

The reason the post exploded online is simple: timing. A dormant-looking account appeared to have named 'Cole Allen' long before the suspect became the subject of national headlines. That unusual overlap gave the post the perfect conditions to spread across X.

Users called the post 'chilling' and 'too coincidental to ignore', while others treated it as a possible clue, warning sign, or internet oddity. The account's lack of other visible activity only added to the fascination.

This seems impossible:



A Twitter account made a post with the shooter’s name almost 2 1/2 years ago, and the header of that account has an image from a website called “Time Machine”.



To make things even crazier, the Trump Butler photograph superimposed over that image shows… pic.twitter.com/Fn56H4dnij — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) April 26, 2026

Somebody tell me how an account called @HenryMa79561893, posts one thing in 2023– The name of the person detained at the White House Correspondents Dinner?



The sole post reads, “Cole Allen”. It was posted at 6:07 on 12/21/2023 and the account was “connected via web” with no… pic.twitter.com/or6VXg108C — Vince Tagliavia (@ReadyF4Any) April 26, 2026

HOLY CRAP!



According to Cole Tomas Allen's LinkedIn, he interned at NASA in 2014.



In 2014, NASA published a paper and "Henry Martinez" was an author.



An X user named "Henry Martinez," made in 2023, made only a single post on Dec 21, 2023.



The post simply said "Cole Allen." pic.twitter.com/EWuyWEQt0C — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) April 26, 2026

None of those theories has been verified by investigators or established by credible reporting.

Why Caution Matters

Read more Cole Tomas Allen Described in 3 Words by Former Student After 'Bizarre' White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting Cole Tomas Allen Described in 3 Words by Former Student After 'Bizarre' White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

The Henry Martinez story is viral because it feels strange, not because it has been proven meaningful. The available reporting shows that the post existed, resurfaced, and sparked intense reaction. It does not show that Martinez had advance knowledge, a connection to Allen, or involvement in the shooting.

For now, the safest conclusion is that Henry Martinez is an X account name at the centre of an online uproar. Until investigators or credible sources establish more, the resurfaced 'Cole Allen' post remains a viral coincidence surrounded by unanswered questions. The FBI has not issued a statement regarding the post. Allen is scheduled to be arraigned in federal court on 27 April.