Air Force veteran Matthew James Sullivan has passed away due to an accidental overdose. However, his 'mysterious' death has raised grave concerns because he was set to testify in Congress about secret government UFO programs.

A letter was subsequently sent to FBI Director Kash Patel raising the suspicious circumstances of his passing. There are also suggestions from a Republican congressman that the incident may have involved foul play.

Is UFO Whistleblower's Death Due to Foul Play?

Sullivan died at his home in 2024, per the New York Post. A toxicology test revealed that he had various types of drugs in his system, including anti-anxiety medication Alprazolam, a generic of Xanax, cyclobenzaprine, a powerful prescription muscle relaxant, and imipramine, a drug used to treat children's anxiety and bedwetting.

Sullivan was scheduled to make an appearance in Congress just days before he was pronounced dead. As such, Rep Eric Burlison penned a letter to the FBI expressing concerns about the circumstances of the veteran's passing.

'Mr Sullivan's death was a local Virginia medical examiner case, and the manner and circumstances of his death raise substantial questions, as he was preparing to provide testimony to Congress. The sudden and suspicious circumstances surrounding his death raise significant concerns about potential foul play and the safety of other individuals involved in this matter,' he wrote.

In a statement, the FBI said it is possible for Sullivan's passing to be investigated alongside other missing or dead US scientists. 'While we do not comment on specific incidents, the FBI is spearheading the effort to look for connections into the missing and deceased scientists. We are working with the Department of Energy, Department of War, and with our state and local law enforcement partners to find answers,' they said.

Who Was Matthew James Sullivan?

Sullivan worked for the Air Force Intelligence Agency, National Air and Space Intelligence Center, and the National Security Agency. He earned a Bronze Star for valour in Operation Enduring Freedom. He was part of the legacy UFO Program, also known as the US government's crash retrieval program that has operated across several executive branch agencies behind the scenes.

He was set to appear in Congress in November 2024 to personally discuss what he knew about UFOs in the federal government's possession. Other UFO whistleblowers, including David Grusch, a former Air Force intelligence officer and intelligence community veteran, also faced security and safety concerns.

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Why Only Now?

Even though Sullivan passed away two years ago, reports about his passing are only making headlines now. This is due to a possible wider investigation into a suspicious pattern of deaths and disappearances among UFO whistleblowers and government scientists.

The FBI is spearheading the effort to look for possible connections to the missing or deceased scientists. They are also working closely with the Department of Energy and the Department of War, with the state, and local law enforcement partners.

Who Else Has Died or Disappeared?

Michael David Hicks, a scientist who worked at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory for nearly 25 years, died on 30 July 2023 at the age of 59; the cause of death was not publicly disclosed. The ongoing investigation has left his daughter deeply troubled. It is unclear if there was any foul play involved in Hicks' death.

Frank Maiwald, a specialist in space research, died in 2024 at the age of 61. In June 2025, Monica Reza, an aerospace engineer, disappeared while on a hike. William Neil McCasland, a retired Air Force major general, went missing on 27 February 2026 from his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Also missing are Melissa Casias and Anthony Chavez, who both worked at the Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico.