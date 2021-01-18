Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has a lot of family drama coming along her way. While her estranged half-sister Samantha Markle is releasing a memoir about their dysfunctional relationship next month, their father Thomas Markle has also decided to come out with his own documentary that would feature previously unseen home videos and photographs of the British royal.

Thomas Markle, who has not seen Meghan since before her wedding to Prince Harry and is already involved in a legal battle with her, said the documentary is about his own life but would feature a lot of his daughter as well.

"It begins with my life, my family, my love of theatre and television and how I got there. Then my life with Meghan, growing up, her school days until she went off to college, and when her career began," he told The Sun on Sunday. Meghan lived with Thomas between the ages of 11 and 18.

The retired lighting director further said about Meghan: "We had a good life together, up through her first marriage and her move to Canada. Then a new story begins. It's kind of like 'What happened to my baby girl?'"

The 76-year-old said he hopes the film would be ready by the end of this year.

The father-daughter duo is currently involved in a legal battle over the publication of a letter the "Suits" alum had written to him prior to her marriage to Prince Harry. Thomas testified against Meghan in the court, and also spoke against her in a Channel 5 documentary last year.

According to Thomas, his relationship with Meghan soured after he couldn't attend her wedding in 2018 as he just had an emergency heart surgery. He has never met his son-in-law Prince Harry and grandson Archie, and only became aware of his daughter's pregnancy when he heard it on the radio.

He also criticised the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex when they stepped down as senior members of the British royal family last year, saying they had an "obligation" to represent Queen Elizabeth II.

On the other hand, Thomas was caught on CCTV staging paparazzi photos just days ahead of Meghan's wedding to Harry in May 2018. One of the pictures showed him sitting at a computer looking at a news story about his daughter and Prince Harry.

Samantha Markle later insisted that their father didn't do it for money and it was she who suggested him to stage the shots in an effort "to benefit him and to benefit the royal family."

Samantha announced a memoir about Meghan just weeks after the news of her relationship with Prince Harry became public in 2016. The tell-all book titled "The Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1" will hit the shelves on February 1.

Insiders told In Touch that Meghan feels "sick to her stomach" about the book, but "won't act bothered in public."