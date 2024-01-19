Manchester United forward, Anthony Martial, has not been excluded from training with the first team according to the player's agent, Philippe Lamboley.

Reports claimed that Manchester United boss, Erik ten Hag, ordered Martial to train individually as he was not fit enough to partake in group sessions and be available for matches.

The Frenchman has been out of action for over a month due to suffering from a sickness bug, with his last appearance coming in a 3-0 Premier League loss to AFC Bournemouth on 9th December 2023.

When asked about Martial's availability prior to the Red Devils' most recent game against Tottenham Hotspur last Sunday, ten Hag revealed that the player was simply not fit enough to be involved and did not mention any sort of injury issue.

Now, Lamboley has denied that Martial is being forced to train away from his teammates. He told Sky Sports: "What is said about him is completely false. He was not excluded from the group and he has no problem with the coach, Erik ten Hag."

Lamboley then confirmed that Martial needs surgery to help overcome a hip injury not reported on before. The agent said: "He is simply going to undergo a small operation on his abductors, which he should have done for a while and which did not allow him to be 100 per cent, so he will do it now."

Martial's days at Old Trafford are believed to be nearing its end as the player's contract runs out in the summer and Manchester United are not expected to trigger the option of a one-year extension or offer a new deal. Therefore, offers for the 28-year-old this month would be considered by the club as it would be the final opportunity to cash in on him.

Martial's compatriot, Raphael Varane, could also leave Manchester United for free this summer as the club is not willing to trigger the one-year extension option for him either. However, that has to do with the club preferring to offer a fresh contract with reduced wages, as the defender's current weekly earnings of £340,000 is deemed excessive.

However, Victor Lindelof, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Hannibal Mejbri have had their one-year extension option triggered by the club recently and are now contracted until 2025.

There has been some interest in Martial in the January transfer window, as Marseille, Fenerbahçe and teams from the Saudi Pro League have demonstrated a willingness to sign the Frenchman.

However, Martial has rejected the interest of these clubs and is keen on remaining a Manchester United player until the summer, when he will then depart and be available to clubs on a free transfer. The Frenchman is likely to have a wider array of clubs interested in his signature should he wait until his contract expires as he would not require a transfer fee.

Martial joined Manchester United in 2015 for a deal worth up to £58 million and despite having a very promising first season at Old Trafford, the player has since not lived up to the expectations placed on him. In nine seasons, the forward has yet to crack 100 goals in a Manchester United shirt.

This season, the 28-year-old has managed to score just two goals in 19 appearances, in what is another disappointing campaign.

During his nine seasons with the club, Martial has regularly come in for criticism from former Manchester United players, with Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Andy Cole among those to have voiced their disappointment with his displays on the pitch.

Martial's absence in the past few weeks has heaped more pressure on 20-year-old striker, Rasmus Hojlund, as he is currently the only recognised striker available to ten Hag. Whilst Hojlund has recently broken his goal duck in the Premier League, Manchester United have still struggled to be consistent in front of goal.

Martial's exit in the summer will most likely see Manchester United splash out on a new striker to help propel them into a more clinical and dangerous team.