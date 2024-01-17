Sarina Wiegman has extended her stay as the manager of the England women's team by signing a new deal that will run until 2027.

The Dutch native took charge of the Lionesses in September 2021 and made an instant impact with the team as the following summer she guided them to a historic win over Germany in the final of the UEFA European Women's Championship on home soil.

This secured the Lionesses' first-ever major trophy on the international stage. Wiegman received large praise for her part in changing the fortunes of the national team and bringing a winning mentality to the side.

The Euro's win marked a second major international honour for Wiegman in her managerial career as she led the Netherlands to Euro's glory in 2017.

The 54-year-old then looked to build on the 2022 Euros and lead the Lionesses to more silverware. She came very close to achieving that at the FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand last year as the team reached the final but were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Spain in the final.

The Football Association (FA) have now chosen to reward Wiegman for her efforts over the previous two major international tournaments and give her a pay rise to match her status as one of the very best coaches in the women's game.

After the contract extension was announced on Tuesday, Wiegman spoke on her decision to remain the Lionesses boss. She said: "I am so happy to have the chance to lead England through to 2027. Looking forward, we have unfinished business and I know we are capable of even more, although nothing will come easy."

Chief Executive of the FA, Mark Bullingham, touched on Wiegman's contract renewal, saying: "We are thrilled Sarina has agreed to extend her time with us as we head into another significant period of international football. She has achieved so much through her outstanding work as a coach and leader, and there is more to come."

Bullingham also hinted that Wiegman will become the best-paid manager in the women's game but he did not disclose specific details. He stated: "I won't give you an amount. What I would say is that we see Sarina as the No. 1 coach in the world in the women's game and we think that she's paid accordingly."

The incoming boss of the USA women's side, Emma Hayes, is set to earn £1.3 annually when she begins her tenure after the conclusion of Chelsea's Women's Super League campaign. Hayes' US contract was reported to be the best for a manager in the women's game when the announcement was made last November.

As Bullingham is of the belief that Wiegman's new deal is the most lucrative for a manager in the women's game, the Lionesses boss looks set for an annual salary close to £1.5 million. This is a massive rise from Wiegman's previous contract as the FA was paying her roughly £400,000 a year then.

Wiegman will now lead the Lionesses through the qualifying stage for Euro 2025, with England's group opponents set to be revealed when the draw takes place on March 5th. Qualifying matches will run from April to December this year, with England expected to secure its spot at the main tournament without any real setbacks along the way.

Once qualification for Euro 2025 is inevitably secured, Wiegman will begin preparations for England's defence of the tournament, which will kick off in Switzerland in the summer of next year.

Beyond the next Euro, Wiegman will look to take England to victory in the UEFA Women's Nations League for the first time when it takes place across 2025-2026. Following that is the 2027 World Cup, which Wiegman and her side will be eager to win after the loss in the 2023 final.

Wiegman recently attended the 2023 Best FIFA Football Awards ceremony in London, where she was awarded the Best FIFA Women's Coach Award for the fourth time in her managerial career.