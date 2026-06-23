Recent layoffs across the technology sector have already left many graduates facing one of the most competitive job markets in years. Now, experts warn that artificial intelligence could remove another crucial stepping stone: the entry-level roles that traditionally helped young professionals gain experience, build confidence and develop the skills needed for long-term career success.

The concern extends beyond Big Tech. From consulting firms to technology companies, AI tools are increasingly taking over tasks once assigned to junior employees. While businesses argue that automation improves efficiency, critics fear it may weaken the traditional pathway that helped generations of graduates enter professional careers.

How AI Is Reshaping Entry-Level Work

The shift is particularly visible in consulting, an industry long regarded as a training ground for future executives and business leaders.

Industry observers have increasingly questioned whether artificial intelligence is weakening the apprenticeship model that helped generations of graduates develop workplace skills. Tasks such as research, data analysis, presentation building and knowledge gathering can now be completed in minutes through internal AI systems.

Major consulting firms have invested heavily in proprietary AI tools. McKinsey uses its AI platform Lilli, while Bain and Boston Consulting Group have developed similar systems designed to support research, analysis and knowledge management.

Supporters say these tools allow junior employees to focus on more valuable work. Critics, however, question how graduates will learn if many of the tasks that once provided practical experience are increasingly handled by machines.

Why Recent Layoffs Have Intensified Concerns

The debate comes as major technology companies continue to reduce headcount while investing billions in artificial intelligence.

Major tech companies including Meta, Microsoft, Amazon and Oracle have announced significant workforce reductions as they seek greater efficiency and increase spending on AI initiatives. While employers often cite multiple reasons for layoffs, analysts have increasingly linked workforce restructuring to automation and shifting priorities around artificial intelligence.

Concerns about graduate employment are emerging alongside broader changes in the labour market. According to the World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025, technological change is expected to disrupt 22% of jobs globally by 2030. The report estimates that 170 million new jobs could be created while 92 million existing roles may be displaced, resulting in a net gain of 78 million positions. However, workers will need to adapt to rapidly changing skill requirements as AI continues to reshape industries.

Entry-level hiring is often one of the first areas affected when businesses seek to reduce costs. If companies are simultaneously hiring fewer junior employees and automating the work those employees once performed, opportunities could become increasingly scarce across consulting, technology, finance, marketing and other professional services.

The Disappearing Career Ladder

Historically, entry-level roles served a purpose beyond simply getting work done. They were where young professionals learned through mistakes, difficult deadlines, client presentations and the gradual process of discovering what they were capable of achieving.

Evidence suggests the shift is already underway. The World Economic Forum reported earlier this year that entry-level job postings in the United States had fallen by 35% over the previous 18 months as AI adoption accelerated. Meanwhile, a PwC analysis of more than one billion job advertisements found that AI-exposed entry-level roles increasingly require skills traditionally associated with more senior positions, including leadership, decision-making and emotional intelligence.

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That process may become more difficult if AI handles much of the work traditionally assigned to graduates. Critics argue that while automation improves efficiency, it may also remove some of the opportunities that helped previous generations develop judgement, communication skills and professional confidence.

The concern is not that AI will eliminate every graduate role. It is that many of the jobs once used to teach people how to think, solve problems and work with others could disappear before clear alternatives emerge. If fewer workers gain practical experience at the start of their careers, companies may eventually face a different challenge: finding experienced professionals who have progressed through the traditional learning process.

What Skills Could Matter More in the AI Era?

Despite growing concerns, most experts do not believe artificial intelligence will replace human workers entirely. Instead, they expect the most valuable skills to shift towards areas where people continue to hold an advantage.

Communication, critical thinking, leadership and emotional intelligence are becoming increasingly important as AI takes over routine work. Employers are also placing greater emphasis on AI literacy, with some firms already assessing candidates on their ability to use AI tools effectively during recruitment.

For graduates entering the workforce, technical knowledge alone may no longer be enough. The ability to interpret information, make decisions and work alongside emerging technologies could prove just as valuable as understanding the technology itself.

What Happens Next?

For decades, ambitious graduates accepted demanding entry-level roles because they believed the experience would eventually lead somewhere better. The hours were often long and the work could be repetitive, but those early years offered something that mattered. They provided a foundation for future opportunities.

As AI takes over more entry-level tasks, that pathway appears less certain than it once did. The question facing employers is no longer whether artificial intelligence will change the workplace. It is whether businesses can find new ways to develop talent while relying increasingly on machines to perform the work that once taught people how to succeed.

For graduates, the challenge is not simply finding a job. It is finding a place to learn, grow and gain the experience that turns potential into expertise. For generations, that opportunity existed at the bottom of the career ladder. Whether it remains there in the age of AI is a question many employers have yet to answer.