Meta's latest round of cuts has fallen most heavily on managers and engineers, with new filings in the United States showing who paid the price as the company accelerates its investment in AI. Roughly 8,000 roles were eliminated last month, and public disclosures covering 4,665 of those jobs in California and Washington reveal a clear pattern: managers and software engineers bore the brunt of the Meta layoffs tied to its AI push.

Meta has been reshaping its workforce since 2023, when chief executive Mark Zuckerberg made clear he wanted to strip back layers of management and avoid what he described at the time as a culture of 'managers managing managers.' The latest disclosures suggest that strategy has now collided with the company's multibillion-dollar spending on artificial intelligence.

Meta Layoffs Expose Pressure on Managers and Engineers in AI Shift

Managers accounted for more than 1,400 of the identified layoffs, close to a third of the total. Nearly half of those were software engineering managers, a detail that underlines how deeply the cuts have reached into the company's technical leadership. Individual software engineers were the next largest group affected, with close to 1,000 roles eliminated.

The figures offer a stark snapshot of how Meta is redefining what it needs from its workforce. Roles once seen as essential to scaling large tech platforms are now under scrutiny as the company leans into smaller, more autonomous teams built around AI development.

A Meta spokesperson said the restructuring varies across teams and includes layoffs, closing open roles and reassigning staff to 'business-critical priorities.' The company has increasingly reorganised employees into smaller 'pods' and introduced internal initiatives such as 'AI Weeks' to train staff and embed AI tools across operations.

Zuckerberg has previously insisted the layoffs are designed to offset the cost of AI investment rather than replace workers directly with automation. Even so, the concentration of cuts among engineers and their managers points to a deeper shift in how technical work is being organised and valued.

AI Reshapes Meta Layoffs as Tech Priorities Change

The pressure on software engineers is not unique to Meta. Across the sector, companies including Block and Coinbase have pointed to advances in AI as justification for workforce reductions, even as hiring for engineering roles shows signs of recovery elsewhere.

What appears to be changing is the balance between headcount and output. Firms are placing greater emphasis on revenue per employee, a metric that has taken on new importance as AI spending surges. Jason Schloetzer, an associate professor at Georgetown University's business school, told Business Insider that the economics no longer support the large engineering teams tech companies once maintained.

In earlier years, major platforms were known to recruit aggressively, in part to prevent competitors from accessing talent. That logic is now harder to sustain. AI tools can reduce the need for large teams, while the cost of building and maintaining advanced AI systems demands tighter financial discipline.

Schloetzer's assessment was blunt. 'The AI bill is coming due,' he said.

Other roles have not been spared entirely, though the impact is less pronounced. Data scientists accounted for 419 layoffs, while product management roles saw 301 cuts. By contrast, fewer than 100 marketing positions and fewer than 50 sales roles were affected, according to the filings.

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That imbalance suggests Meta is protecting functions tied more directly to revenue generation while trimming areas where AI can either augment output or reduce the need for layers of oversight.

The implications for middle management are particularly acute. As companies push for leaner structures, managers are increasingly expected to contribute directly to production rather than supervise large teams. The traditional corporate ladder, at least in its previous form, appears to be narrowing.

There is still uncertainty around how durable these changes will be. Hiring for engineers is beginning to pick up in parts of the industry, and companies continue to experiment with how AI integrates into day-to-day work. For now, though, Meta's latest layoffs offer one of the clearest indications yet of where the pressure is being felt.