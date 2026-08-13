Google Search briefly displayed false information claiming OpenAI CEO Sam Altman had died on 12 August 2026 after an apparent vandalism edit to his Wikipedia page was picked up by Google's automated systems. The error appeared in Altman's Google information card on Wednesday, 13 August, despite no reports from major news organisations confirming that the 41-year-old technology executive had died.

The false death notice was quickly removed after users flagged it. Google said the information had not been manually entered by the company, but instead appeared to have been pulled from a public information source that had been altered.

Sam Altman Death Claim Came From A Wikipedia Edit

For users searching for Altman's name, the result initially looked like an ordinary Google information card. It included his name, photograph and biographical details, but also displayed a date of death of 12 August 2026.

That detail was false.

The error appears to have originated with a vandalised Wikipedia page for Altman. Someone had edited the publicly accessible biography to falsely indicate that the OpenAI chief had died. Google subsequently picked up the altered information as part of the automated process it uses to assemble information shown in Search.

Google acknowledged the problem in a post on X after users brought the result to its attention.

'Thanks for flagging, this is no longer appearing, and was not a manual change by Google. When people vandalize public info sources, this can affect the information that appears in Search,' the company said.

Thanks for flagging - this is no longer appearing, and was not a manual change by Google. When people vandalize public info sources, this can affect the information that appears in Search. pic.twitter.com/i5pBqTCjDS — News from Google (@NewsFromGoogle) August 12, 2026

Google did not say that an employee had mistakenly entered Altman's death date into the search system. Instead, it pointed to the wider problem of relying on information gathered from sources that can be publicly edited.

Wikipedia is one of the sources Google can use when assembling information displayed in Search, meaning a malicious or inaccurate change to a page can potentially travel beyond the original website.

In this case, the false claim was visible in a Google result before it was corrected.

Google Search Receives Flak

The incident prompted a range of reactions online. Some users treated the mistake as a joke, while others questioned whether Google's explanation was sufficient when false information about a major public figure could briefly appear so prominently.

One user responded that Google should have left the result in place 'for some jokes', while another argued that the explanation would not be acceptable.

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Wikipedia can affect Google Search because Google's Knowledge Graph pulls information from hundreds of sources across the web, with Wikipedia being one of the commonly used sources. Google says its Knowledge Panels are generated automatically from this wider pool of information, meaning a change made to a Wikipedia page can sometimes feed into the facts Google displays about a person or organisation.

That does not mean Google simply copies Wikipedia word for word. Its systems combine information from multiple sources and use automated checks designed to catch inaccuracies. Still, Google acknowledges that mistakes can get through, which is why it accepts reports about incorrect information and can remove inaccurate facts from its Knowledge Graph.

In a case such as the false Sam Altman death entry, Google can therefore act once the error is identified. The company can investigate the underlying source, assess conflicting information, and update or remove the incorrect fact from its own systems. Google says it particularly prioritises inaccurate information involving public-interest subjects or situations where there is a risk of serious and immediate harm.