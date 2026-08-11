Bumble is dropping the gendered messaging rule that once defined the dating app, allowing anyone in a match to send the first message.

The dating app announced on 11 August that any user, regardless of gender, can now send the first message after a match. Users will have 72 hours to respond before a match expires, extending the previous 24-hour window.

The shift marks the clearest break yet from Bumble's original 'women message first' model, which helped distinguish it from rivals when it launched in 2014. At the time, Bumble marketed itself as a women-first alternative to dating apps where women often faced unwanted or aggressive messages.

Why Bumble Is Changing Course

Bumble said the move was driven partly by user research showing that many women wanted more flexibility. According to the company, 66% of women surveyed said they preferred men to send the first message. Bumble also said 62% of surveyed members felt more confident when given greater choice over how conversations begin.

Founder and CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd said the change should not be seen as abandoning Bumble's original mission.

'While women making the first move was a radical idea, being women-first was never about prescribing just one way to connect,' Wolfe Herd said. She added that users now want 'more flexibility, less pressure, and more opportunities to create real, meaningful connections.'

Low-Effort Openers Will Get Flagged

Bumble is also trying to stop the new system from becoming a flood of lazy first messages. The app will detect low-effort openers, such as one-word messages, and prompt users to write something more thoughtful before sending.

That makes the new model less about who speaks first and more about encouraging higher-quality opening messages. Bumble said testing showed that opening messages became more evenly distributed between men and women after the change, while chat initiation also increased.

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The women-first rule had already been softened before this latest update. In 2024, Bumble launched 'Opening Moves,' a feature that allowed women to set a prompt that their matches could respond to. That technically gave men a way to initiate an exchange in heterosexual matches, although women still controlled the opening structure.

Same-sex matches were not subject to the original women-first restriction in the same way as heterosexual matches, while Bumble also expanded its options for nonbinary users in 2022. This latest change simplifies the system by allowing anyone to send the first message after matching.

Bumble Tries to Reinvent Itself

The overhaul comes as Bumble faces pressure to modernise amid slowing growth and wider signs of dating-app fatigue. Wolfe Herd has also signalled that artificial intelligenceand in-person events will play major roles in Bumble's future as the company looks for new ways to improve engagement and connections between users.

The messaging update now gives Bumble a simpler pitch with fewer rules, more time and less pressure. But it is still a major identity shift for an app once widely described as the 'feminist Tinder.'

Bumble built its brand by making women initiate heterosexual conversations. Now, it is betting that giving everyone the option to speak first while encouraging more thoughtful opening messages will lead to better conversations and, ultimately, better matches.