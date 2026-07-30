Microsoft has eased one of Wall Street's biggest fears over artificial intelligence spending after revealing a £41 billion quarterly splurge on data centres, chips and computing power is being met by booming demand that continues to outstrip its capacity.

The software giant behind Windows, Azure and Microsoft 365 reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results on Wednesday, with Azure revenue growth accelerating and customer demand still running ahead of Microsoft's available AI infrastructure.

Azure revenue increased 43% year on year and surpassed $100 billion on an annualised basis for the first time, giving investors fresh evidence that enterprise demand for artificial intelligence services remains strong despite record spending across the technology sector.

Azure Growth Shows AI Demand Still Outpacing Capacity

Microsoft reported fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $90 billion, up 18% from a year earlier, while net income climbed 31% to $35.8 billion.

Its Intelligent Cloud division generated $39.3 billion in revenue, driven by growth across Azure and other cloud services.

Chief executive Satya Nadella said Azure had crossed the $100 billion annual revenue milestone, while Microsoft 365 Copilot surpassed 30 million paid seats.

'We are advancing the frontier on the cost-to-outcome curve, ensuring every customer can turn tokens into business results,' Nadella said.

Microsoft forecast Azure growth of about 45% in constant currency for the current quarter, suggesting demand remains ahead of the company's ability to bring additional AI computing capacity online.

The guidance addressed a key concern among investors: whether hyperscalers were building too much AI infrastructure before customers were ready to pay for it.

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Microsoft's artificial intelligence expansion has required record infrastructure spending.

Capital expenditure, including finance leases, reached about $41 billion during the quarter, while additions to property and equipment totalled $35.8 billion.

The scale of spending has become a central issue for investors across the technology sector, with companies including Microsoft, Amazon, Google and Meta committing tens of billions of dollars to AI data centres and computing infrastructure.

Microsoft's latest results showed that spending was being supported by rising customer commitments.

The company's commercial remaining performance obligation, which represents contracted future revenue that has not yet been recognised, increased 84% to $678 billion.

The figure reflects long-term customer contracts and provides visibility into future revenue, although it does not guarantee all contracted revenue will convert immediately.

Accounting Change Reduces Future Depreciation Costs

Microsoft also announced a change to the estimated useful life of certain data centre and office assets, extending the period from 15 years to 25 years.

The adjustment will reduce future depreciation expenses, improving reported earnings over time, although Microsoft said it does not change the scale of its infrastructure investment plans.

The company continues to expect calendar 2026 capital expenditure of about $175 billion as it expands AI capacity across Azure.

Microsoft Results Shift Debate Over AI Spending

The earnings report came as investors have questioned whether the technology industry's AI infrastructure boom could deliver sufficient returns after years of rapid investment.

Microsoft's results offered evidence that demand for AI services remains strong, with Azure growth, Copilot adoption and commercial commitments continuing to expand.

The company's challenge is no longer simply building AI capacity, but scaling infrastructure quickly enough to meet customer demand.

For investors tracking Microsoft stock and the wider AI infrastructure market, the results provided another indication that the current spending cycle is being driven by commercial demand rather than a lack of customers.