Microsoft announced on Wednesday that its Azure cloud division surpassed £79 billion ($100 billion) in annual revenue for the first time, confirming that the company's immense artificial intelligence infrastructure investment is yielding tangible returns.

The record-breaking revenue figures for Azure demonstrate a 43 per cent surge in the fiscal fourth quarter. This performance outpaced Wall Street estimates and demonstrated to investors that demand for AI computing continues to drive revenue growth.

This latest financial disclosure arrived shortly after Alphabet reported an 82 per cent surge in Google Cloud revenue last week. Some industry analysts questioned whether Google was capturing market share from its primary rivals. Microsoft shares climbed by more than 4 per cent in extended trading following the report, reversing a recent pattern where stock selloffs followed strong quarterly results.

Azure Cloud Expansion Driven by Accelerating AI Demand

The surge in enterprise adoption of artificial intelligence tools is directly boosting cloud infrastructure usage. Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella confirmed the milestone achievement, stating that Azure revenue surpassed £79 billion ($100 billion) this year.

Nadella also revealed that Microsoft 365 Copilot reached over 30 million paid seats, which he said reflected 'the confidence customers are placing in us to power their AI transformation'.

The Copilot user base expanded rapidly from the 20 million seats reported in the previous quarter. Analysts had only anticipated 26.9 million seats. The £23.60 ($30) monthly subscription service has reached 30 million users through strategic business partnerships, including a major deployment agreement signed with Accenture earlier this year.

However, those 30 million seats still represent less than 7 per cent of the roughly 450 million commercial Microsoft 365 accounts.

How Microsoft Is Spending £150BN To Stay in the AI Race

Meeting the accelerating demand for computing power requires substantial capital expenditure. Capital expenditure for the April to June quarter hit a record £32.3 billion ($41 billion), representing a 70 per cent increase from the previous year. Microsoft is forecast to spend £150 billion ($190 billion) this calendar year on infrastructure alone.

Jonathan Neilson, Microsoft vice president of investor relations, addressed the financial scale of the data centre expansion. He noted that the company has £259.7 billion ($329.1 billion) in data centre leases that have not yet commenced. Neilson explained that these leases will 'last many, many, many years' and are entirely dependent on 'the demand signal we're seeing' from the market.

We just reported our FY26 Q4 earnings.



🟢 A strong quarter with $90 billion in revenue

🟢 Azure and other cloud services revenue grew 43% driven by strong demand for services across the platform

🟢 Microsoft 365 Copilot reached more than 30 million paid seats



“We are advancing… pic.twitter.com/SCy9CCEUqX — Microsoft (@Microsoft) July 29, 2026

What £678BN in Cloud Backlog Says About Enterprise AI Demand

Overall corporate revenue for the quarter rose 18 per cent to £71 billion ($90 billion), generating a net income of £28.2 billion ($35.8 billion). Adjusted earnings of £3.74 ($4.74) per share topped expectations of £3.34 ($4.24).

The contracted backlog in the cloud business grew to £535 billion ($678 billion), representing an 84 per cent year-over-year increase. Microsoft confirmed that the entire £40.2 billion ($51 billion) sequential increase came from companies outside the leading artificial intelligence model makers. This detail indicates that the sequential growth came from enterprise customers rather than the primary AI model developers.

Despite capacity constraints that Microsoft expects will persist through the end of 2026, the company continues to secure future business. Dave Wagner, a portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors, observed the competitive landscape following the recent Google earnings. Wagner noted that it seemed Google was 'taking market share from everybody', but what Azure is showing the market is that 'it's staying right there in the race'.