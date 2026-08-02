British pop star Charli XCX has sparked debate after revealing that artificial intelligence played a role in the production of one song on her new album, with some fans and critics questioning whether the technology crosses a creative line while others argue it is simply the latest evolution of modern music production.

The 33-year-old singer released her latest album, Music, Fashion, Film, on 24 July as the follow-up to the hugely successful Brat, the record that dominated pop culture throughout 2025 and cemented her reputation as one of music's most innovative artists.

Charli's influence reached well beyond the charts. Former US President Barack Obama included her music on his annual summer playlist last year, introducing her work to an even broader audience and reinforcing her status as one of contemporary pop's defining voices.

Now, however, attention has shifted away from the music itself and towards the technology used to help create it.

Obama Favourite Charli XCX Faces AI Backlash

The controversy centres on 'No One Lasts Forever,' one of the album's standout tracks.

According to production credits and interviews from the creative team, the song incorporated an AI-powered audio processing tool called Concatenator, developed by audio software company DataMind Audio.

Unlike generative AI systems that compose songs or generate vocals from scratch, Concatenator functions differently.

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The software analyses recorded sounds before reconstructing incoming audio by matching and rearranging fragments of existing recordings based on their sonic characteristics.

Rather than inventing entirely new material, the plugin reorganises audio that has already been created by musicians and producers.

Speaking about the song on a recent podcast, Charli focused less on the technology than on its emotional significance.

'This song has made me change the way I think about my life and my art,' she said.

'That was the journey I was going on while I was writing it.'

Her comments reflected the personal creative process behind the track rather than the technical tools used to produce it.

Fans Split Over AI's Role

Despite those explanations, news that artificial intelligence formed part of the production process quickly generated criticism online.

Some listeners argued that AI should have no place in artistic creation, regardless of how limited its role may have been.

Others questioned whether audiences can still distinguish between human creativity and machine-assisted production as AI becomes increasingly common across the music industry.

At the same time, many producers and musicians defended Charli's approach, arguing that the technology functioned more like a sophisticated studio effect than a songwriting tool.

Unlike systems capable of generating melodies, lyrics or vocal performances independently, Concatenator works by manipulating recordings that musicians have already performed themselves.

Supporters argue that this places it closer to sampling, granular synthesis or digital sound design than to fully AI-generated music.

Producers Defend AI Tools Amid Studio Controversy

Producer A. G. Cook, one of Charli XCX's longest-running collaborators, addressed the controversy directly.

He explained that the album relied overwhelmingly on live performances and recorded instruments rather than computer-generated musical information.

'The biggest difference compared to so many tracks Finn and I have done together is this is so audio heavy,' Cook said. 'There is pretty much no MIDI. Any MIDI that is in there is chopping up something we actually recorded or edited.'

He added, 'A lot of the guitars, bass, all that, we are playing it in, drum kits and drum machines.'

Cook described recording sessions that involved experimenting with guitars, percussion, synthesisers and improvised sounds while deliberately trying to create unusual textures.

Producer Finn Keane echoed that description, saying much of the music emerged through hours of chaotic experimentation rather than computer automation.

According to the production team, the second half of 'No One Lasts Forever' was built almost entirely from fragments recorded during those sessions.

The AI plugin was then used to reorganise those human-created recordings into new rhythmic patterns while preserving the imperfections and character of the original performances.

A Wider Debate Across the Music Industry

Charli XCX is far from the first musician to become involved in the growing debate surrounding artificial intelligence in music.

Over the past two years, artists, producers and record labels have increasingly experimented with AI-powered mastering tools, audio restoration software, vocal processing and sound design applications.

At the same time, many performers have strongly opposed generative AI systems trained on copyrighted recordings without artists' permission.

That distinction has become central to the current debate.

Many musicians who reject AI-generated songs remain comfortable using AI-assisted editing and production software, viewing those tools as extensions of existing digital studio technology rather than replacements for human creativity.

Where Charli XCX's use of Concatenator sits within that spectrum is precisely what fans are now debating.

No Attempt to Hide the Technology

Unlike some artists who have faced criticism after AI use emerged unexpectedly, Charli's production team openly disclosed the technology's role.

There has been no suggestion that the AI software secretly composed songs, generated lyrics or replaced musicians during recording sessions.

Instead, the producers have consistently described the plugin as one creative tool among many used during the album's production.

That transparency has done little to quiet criticism.

For some listeners, any association with artificial intelligence raises concerns about authenticity.

Others argue the backlash risks oversimplifying a far more nuanced discussion about how modern music is made.

Digital production has long relied on technologies capable of manipulating, stretching, sampling and reconstructing sound. AI-assisted tools may simply represent the latest stage in that evolution.

Technology Versus Creativity

Whether Charli XCX's use of AI represents artistic innovation or an uncomfortable creative compromise remains a matter of opinion.

What is clear is that the technology did not replace musicians, vocal performances or songwriting during the creation of 'No One Lasts Forever.'

According to the producers, human performances remained the foundation of the recording, with AI serving as an advanced method of reshaping sounds that already existed.

As artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into music production, debates like this are likely to become more common. The conversation surrounding Charli XCX's latest album reflects a broader industry question of where should audiences draw the line between technology that enhances human creativity and technology that begins to replace it?