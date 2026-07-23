Google stock (NASDAQ: GOOG) tumbled more than 6% on Thursday even as parent company Alphabet reported surging revenue, record AI usage and what its chief executive called 'an amazing quarter', with investors instead zeroing in on the soaring cost of the tech giant's artificial intelligence build-out.

Alphabet's latest earnings update showed accelerating growth across Google Cloud, Search and Gemini, but the company also lifted its 2026 capital expenditure forecast to between $195 billion and $205 billion, while quarterly free cash flow turned negative.

The combination shifted investor focus from headline profit beats to the financial strain of constructing AI infrastructure at unprecedented scale.

Why Did Google Stock Fall Despite Strong Earnings?

Investors searching for GOOG stock price, Google stock, GOOG earnings and Google earnings were met with an unusual market reaction.

Despite comfortably beating Wall Street expectations on both revenue and earnings, Google stock declined after investors digested Alphabet's sharply higher AI spending plans, weaker cash generation and the composition of its reported profits.

The shares were down more than 6% during Thursday's trading session.

Alphabet Posted Blowout Earnings

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The Google earnings report exceeded analyst expectations, driven by continued strength in Search, rapid expansion at Google Cloud and rising adoption of the Gemini AI platform.

During the Google earnings call, Chief Executive Sundar Pichai described it as 'an amazing quarter,' saying 'our AI investments redefining what's possible across every part of our business.'

Pichai said Alphabet revenue increased 24% year over year, while Google Cloud revenue surged 82%. Gemini reached 950 million monthly active users and the company's AI model APIs are now processing 22 billion tokens every minute, up from more than 16 billion during the previous quarter.

He also said Gemini Enterprise is now used by 90% of Fortune 100 companies, underscoring growing demand for Google's AI products.

Alphabet's AI Spending Pushed Free Cash Flow Negative

While operating performance remained strong, investors appeared more concerned about how much that growth is costing.

Alphabet increased its full-year capital expenditure guidance to between $195 billion and $205 billion, reflecting continued investment in AI chips, servers and data centres needed to support expanding demand.

Quarterly free cash flow fell to negative $5.9 billion as infrastructure spending accelerated.

Independent market analyst Charlie Bilello noted that Alphabet's quarterly spending on property and equipment reached roughly $44.9 billion, about double the level recorded a year earlier, as the company rapidly expanded AI infrastructure.

The results suggest investors are increasingly asking when those investments will begin generating proportional cash returns.

Why Google's Earnings Beat Didn't Lift GOOG Stock

Although earnings per share significantly exceeded expectations, market participants also noted that part of the increase reflected unrealised gains on Alphabet's investment portfolio rather than improvements in its underlying operations.

Higher valuations of investments including SpaceX and Anthropic contributed to reported profit, boosting headline earnings without generating operating cash.

That distinction became increasingly important as investors weighed the company's record AI spending against its deteriorating free cash flow.

Google Cloud Continues Driving Growth

Despite concerns surrounding AI spending, Alphabet's core businesses continued to strengthen.

Google Cloud remained one of the company's fastest-growing divisions, with operating income more than tripling as enterprise customers accelerated adoption of AI services.

Cloud backlog climbed to approximately $514 billion, reflecting long-term customer commitments across Google's AI infrastructure and enterprise offerings.

Pichai said the company was seeing 'exciting momentum across the board,' highlighting continued growth across Search, YouTube, Cloud and Gemini.

Investors Are Focusing on Returns, Not Just Growth

The reaction to the Alphabet earnings report reflects a broader shift taking place across the technology sector.

For much of the AI boom, investors rewarded companies that announced increasingly ambitious infrastructure investments. Increasingly, attention is shifting toward whether those investments can generate sustainable cash flow and justify the capital required to build them.

Alphabet's latest results demonstrated that demand for AI continues to accelerate.

Thursday's sell-off suggested investors are beginning to ask a different question: not whether Google's AI strategy is driving growth, but how long it will take for record spending to translate into stronger cash generation and shareholder returns.