Palantir CEO Alex Karp has predicted that artificial intelligence could increase his personal fortune to almost £221 billion ($300 billion) while delivering far more modest financial gains for middle-class workers, arguing that the technology risks deepening wealth inequality rather than eliminating it. Speaking on the MDMeets podcast released this week, Karp said AI would likely make those building and owning the technology exponentially richer, even as average salaries improve at a much slower pace.

Karp's comments come as the AI sector continues to generate extraordinary wealth for executives and investors behind the industry's biggest companies.

Palantir's market value has climbed to roughly £238 billion ($322 billion), lifting Karp's estimated net worth to around £11.1 billion ($15 billion).

Karp Says AI Will Create Vastly Different Winners

Karp argued that AI's economic impact will not be evenly shared, despite its potential to improve productivity and living standards across society.

'The biggest problem in this country is [AI] will raise the standard of living of the average person, but the people involved are likely to get 10, 100 times wealthier than they already are,' he told Axel Springer chief executive Mathias Döpfner. 'That's a problem for society.'

He then offered a striking personal estimate. If AI delivers on its promise, Karp believes it could make him '20x wealthier', suggesting a fortune approaching £221 billion ($300 billion). By comparison, he said many middle-class workers may simply see their wages double over the next decade.

For Karp, the issue is not only the scale of the financial divide but also who is benefiting from it. He argued that the people accumulating the greatest wealth through AI often remain disconnected from the wider public.

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'It's done by people you don't really relate to, like very oddly shaped IQ specimens that you probably wouldn't want to have over for dinner,' he said. 'And if they were over for dinner you'd have nothing to talk to them about, and vice versa.'

Karp also criticised what he described as excessive optimism surrounding AI's commercial potential. While he remains one of the industry's most prominent advocates, he suggested some technology leaders have overstated what the technology can currently achieve.

'The overselling of AI in this country is really somewhat disconcerting, but it's also depressing because you don't have to do it,' he said.

Common Concerns About AI Wealth

The discussion over inequality did not begin with AI. Wealth concentration has been increasing for decades as the highest earners have captured a growing share of economic gains while wage growth for many workers has remained comparatively limited.

According to Oxfam, global billionaire wealth rose by more than 16 per cent in 2025, reaching a record £13.5 trillion ($18.3 trillion). The organisation said that it represented growth roughly three times faster than the previous five-year average.

No figure illustrates that trend more dramatically than Elon Musk, whose fortune now stands at roughly £614 billion ($833 billion) after briefly becoming the world's first trillionaire earlier this year. Oxfam has argued that someone worth £737 billion ($1 trillion) could pay a 10 per cent wealth tax, equivalent to around £73.7 billion ($100 billion), and still remain among the richest individuals on the planet. The charity also estimated that the same amount could lift more than 800 million people out of extreme poverty for one year.

CEOs Say the Same Thing About AI Wealth

Karp is not alone in questioning how AI's rewards will be distributed. BlackRock chief executive Larry Fink warned earlier this year that the early financial gains from artificial intelligence are flowing primarily to those who own the models, the data and the infrastructure powering the technology.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Fink said wealth created over recent decades has increasingly accumulated among a much narrower group than 'any healthy society can ultimately sustain'. He questioned what would happen if AI reshapes white-collar employment in the same way globalisation transformed manufacturing jobs, arguing the issue demands attention now rather than sometime in the future.

Nobel Prize-winning computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton has voiced similar concerns, saying AI could replace workers on a large scale while concentrating profits among a relatively small group of owners. JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon has taken a more measured position, questioning some claims about inequality while acknowledging that many lower-income Americans have been left behind economically.

Karp's forecast remains a personal prediction rather than an established outcome. Whether AI ultimately produces the extraordinary fortunes he anticipates or spreads its gains more across the workforce remains uncertain and cannot yet be confirmed.