Apple fans are waiting for the arrival of the AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max 2 with bated breath. Each of these audio devices has been in the rumour mill for a long time. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the latest rumours on when these products are likely to launch.

AirPods Pro 2 Expected Release Date, Features & More

The AirPods Pro 2 has been subject to a lot of leaks in the past. If the latest rumours are anything to go by, the next AirPods Pro model won't get a redesign. In fact, the AirPods Pro 2 earbuds could retain the same design as the current generation. However, the ear tips will be slightly modified.

According to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, these earbuds could bear a striking resemblance to the Beats Studio Buds. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reiterated that AirPods Pro 2 will look similar to the TWS earbuds from Beats Studio. According to a new Apple research, the AirPods could come in handy for monitoring respiratory rate.

Apple and Cornell researchers estimated a person's respiratory rate using a model-driven technology. They relied on short clips that were obtained after physical exertion in healthy adults. According to the study, the audio can be a "viable signal for passively estimating" respiratory rate. However, a report by 9To5Mac suggests that Apple isn't likely to equip the AirPods Pro 2 with health sensors.

Nevertheless, the AirPods Pro 2 could get a redesigned charging case, which will be 21mm thick. This charging case will be 54mm wide and 46mm tall. According to Kuo, Apple could be planning to oust Lightning in favor of a USB-C port for the charging case. Moreover, the tipster claims that AirPods Pro could launch in 2022 with a "significantly upgraded" chipset.

According to sources, the AirPods Pro 2 will pack the company's own audio processor, the H1 chip. Also, Apple will probably stop selling the original AirPods Pro after the second generation goes official.

AirPods Max 2 Expected Release Date, Features & More

To recall, an AirPods Max model was launched back in 2020. However, Apple is reportedly not planning to release a second-generation AirPods Max yet. Apple announced Lossless quality support for Apple Music in June last year. Notably, AirPods Max is not capable of playing in this quality even with a wired connection.

In other words, the AirPods Max could stay as they are for quite some time. According to Gurman, Apple could debut new colors for the AirPods Max. Meanwhile, Apple is still mum on its plan to upgrade these headphones. Nevertheless, the second-gen could feature USB-C + MagSafe charging, and boast water resistance capabilities.

The Cupertino-based tech firm is currently working on a top-end Bluetooth codec that will roll out for the existing AirPods Max. Also, Apple could be prepping to update the hardware to ensure users can take full advantage of the cutting-edge technology.

AirPods 4 Expected Release Date, Features & More

To recap, Apple launched the AirPods 3 back in October. Although the AirPods 3 look similar to the AirPods Pro, they do not have ear tips. Moreover, these wireless earbuds do not offer Transparency Mode and ANC support. They can last for 6 hours after a single charge. Also, these audio devices ship with a new MagSafe Charging Case. These earbuds support Dolby Atmos with Spatial Audio.

Apple isn't likely to launch the AirPods successor anytime soon. Nevertheless, since the company is working on a new codec, the new wireless earbuds could support the LC3 codec and Bluetooth 5.2. Other details about the AirPods 4 are still few and far between.