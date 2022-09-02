The much-awaited Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is tipped to bear a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the Galaxy S22 Ultra. There have been a lot of speculations shrouding the upcoming flagship smartphone, while Samsung prepares to put these rumours to rest at the impending launch event.

Now, a noted leaker has highlighted the contrast between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy S22 Ultra's design with the help of power banks. This visual representation brings a negligible design difference to notice.

Meanwhile, the South Korean smartphone giant is sparing no effort to troll Apple's slow-moving innovation process. Samsung took a jab at the Cupertino-based firm in its new Galaxy Z Flip4 and S22 Ultra promo videos. Reliable leaker Ice universe is having a hard time determining the most substantial design difference between the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its precursor.

Ice Universe used power banks to show his legion of followers what separates the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra from its highly regarded predecessor. He used the Xiaomi power banks with more rounded corners to represent the Galaxy S22 Ultra.

The power banks that represent the Galaxy S23 Ultra are less rounded at the corner in comparison to the Galaxy S22 Ultra power banks. The tipster claims that the two devices have the same thickness.

However, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will sport a flatter display than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, according to Ice Universe. This doesn't seem to be a substantial change at first glance.

The tipster believes that Samsung will deviate its focus on the Galaxy S23 Ultra's features. For instance, the upcoming smartphone is said to house a mammoth 200MP main sensor on the back. Also, it will reportedly ship with the latest generation of UFS 4.0 storage.

Overall, it is safe to say that Samsung might have run out of design ideas. This could mean the company wants to show that the Galaxy S22 Ultra design is still good for its next flagship smartphone. So, it is rather ironic that Samsung has mocked Apple for slow innovation in the new Galaxy S22 Ultra & Z Flip4 promo.

In the clip, the narrator introduces the S22 Ultra featuring a 108MP camera that can capture exceptional moon shots. Notably, this light-hearted poke at Apple is understandable, considering that the iPhone 14 will come with a 48MP main camera. It will be interesting to see if Apple will try to keep up by adding a more powerful camera setup and flatter corners to the iPhone 15.