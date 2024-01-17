Jordan Henderson has parted ways with Al-Ettifaq just six months after joining the Saudi Pro League side as his contract was mutually terminated on Wednesday.

Henderson failed to settle at Al-Ettifaq after joining the club from Liverpool last summer for £12 million. The move brought an end to a 12-year stint in Merseyside for the midfielder, which saw him captain Jurgen Klopp's side to Premier League and UEFA Champions League success.

Now, Henderson has been given permission by Al-Ettifaq to depart the club's winter training camp being held in Abu Dhabi as the club acknowledges his willingness to depart. The player's desire has been to make a return to Europe and his wish looks set to be granted as a deal is close to being finalised for him to sign with Eredivisie side, Ajax.

Conversations between Ajax delegates and the representatives of Henderson are being held to close out the deal. Ajax are prepared to offer the former Liverpool captain an 18-month contract, with an option of a one-year extension.

Providing there are no stumbling blocks with the deal, the England midfielder will then travel to Amsterdam in the next few days for a medical, with Ajax hoping that the 33-year-old can be available for their upcoming league game with RKC Waalwijk this coming Sunday.

Ajax boss, John van' t Schip, confirmed the club's interest in Henderson prior to his side's 3-2 win over Go Ahead Eagles this past Sunday. He told ESPN Netherlands: "There is serious talks going on with Henderson. It could be a nice match. It's no secret that we could really use that type of player. Other guys can benefit from that."

Henderson moved to play in Saudi Arabia last year to reunite with his former Liverpool and England teammate, Steven Gerrard, who is the current manager of Al-Ettifaq. Also, another one of Henderson's midfield partners from his time at Liverpool, Georginio Wijnaldum, joined the side shortly after.

The swift exit of Henderson from Al-Ettifaq means he leaves the Saudi Pro League side having made just 19 appearances in all competitions for them. The club has not had a great season so far as they sit eighth in the Saudi Pro League and have failed to win in eight successive league matches.

Henderson's move to Al-Ettifaq was widely perceived as one driven by financial incentives due to him reportedly earning £700,000 a week whilst playing for the club. His impending move to Ajax will see his wages drop by a considerable amount as Ajax do not come close to demonstrating the same financial power that Saudi Pro League clubs possess.

Henderson will join an Ajax team currently struggling by its usual standards as the 36-time Eredivisie winners are currently fifth in the league table and sit 23 points behind the leaders, PSV Eindhoven.

The Dutch side will be eager for Henderson to pass on some of his winning experience to the current squad and help steer them to the European qualification spots as there are still 17 league games remaining.

Ajax also have the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round play-offs to focus on in February after dropping out of this season's UEFA Europa League group stages. The Dutch side will be in action against Norwegian side, Bodo/Glimt, for the right to gain a place into the last 16 of the competition.

Henderson will be hoping that this transfer solidifies his spot in the England squad and earns him a place in Gareth Southgate's squad for the UEFA European Championships being held in Germany this summer.

Southgate has regularly selected Henderson is his tenure as England's manager and still continued to do so during the player's time with Al-Ettifaq. This was despite calls from pundits and fans to drop the midfielder as he was not playing club football at a high level.