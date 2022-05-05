The Alabama prison officer and the inmate who disappeared last week were in a "romantic relationship," and the officer willingly participated in the murder suspect's escape, according to the prison authorities.

The police have been looking for Alabama corrections official Vicky White and murder suspect Casey White for the last six days and their investigation has indicated that the two had a romantic relationship.

"I think all of our employees and myself included were really hoping that she (Vicky White) did not participate in this willingly. But all indications are that she absolutely did," Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told ABC News.

A warrant has been issued for Vicky White, 56, charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree in connection with capital murder suspect Casey White's escape from jail: https://t.co/9Lx6DHM6PC pic.twitter.com/hULhU1g1QR — U.S. Marshals (@USMarshalsHQ) May 3, 2022

Officer White has been described by her colleague as a 17-year veteran of the sheriff's office who had an "exemplary" record. The officer had even announced plans to retire as the assistant director of corrections. She had submitted the paperwork for her retirement just a day before her disappearance.

The pair had gone missing from Florence, Alabama on Friday. On the day of their disappearance, Vicky White had allegedly told her colleagues that she was taking the inmate to the local courthouse for a "mental health evaluation."

The other inmates told the investigators that Casey White used to "get extra food and privileges that no one else got," from the officer. She also sold her house just 12 days before her disappearance, according to USA Today.

Meanwhile, the authorities have issued an arrest warrant for both, and the FBI has also been roped in to look for them. "We consider both of them dangerous and, in all probability, both individuals are armed," US Marshal Marty Keely said during a press briefing.

The US Marshals Service has also announced a reward of up to $10,000 for information about Casey White and a $5,000 reward for information leading to Vicky White.

Casey White was serving a 75-year sentence for a crime committed in 2015 which included home invasion, carjacking and a police chase. He was also charged with two counts of capital murder in 2020 for the stabbing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway, according to US Marshals Service.