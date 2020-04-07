Hilaria Baldwin is expecting her fifth child with husband Alec Baldwin, and she shared the exciting news with her social media followers.

The 36-year-old took to Instagram, where she shared a short video taken from her ultrasound appointment. She revealed her baby bump in the clip, with the baby's heartbeat audible in the background. She shared that the baby is healthy and that she and her family could not be happier with her pregnancy.

"Sound up...I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," Hilaria captioned the clip, adding a heart emoji.

"Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you Here we go again," she added. Alec also announced his wife's pregnancy and reposted her video along with the caption, "My, oh my..."

This is a blessing for the couple following their disheartening experience in the months prior. Hilaria, the author of "The Living Clearly Method: 5 Principles for a Fit Body, Healthy Mind & Joyful Life," suffered two miscarriages in April and November 2019. She was four months pregnant with a baby girl during her second miscarriage.

Hilaria opened up about the miscarriage on a previous Instagram post, writing "We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months. We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies — and we will never lose sight of this."

At the time, the "Mom Brain" podcast host told her 6-year-old daughter Carmen, who was eagerly waiting for a little sister, that she would try for another baby next time. She admitted then that she felt "devastated" and that she was in "shock."

Aside from Carmen, Hilaria and Alec are already proud parents to Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, who will celebrate his 2nd birthday in May. The 62-year-old "Saturday Night Live" host also has Ireland, his 24-year-old daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.