Jean Trebek took to social media on Wednesday to extend her appreciation to those who grieved with her following the passing of her husband, Alex Trebek, from pancreatic cancer.

Alex's wife of 30 years expressed her gratitude for the outpouring of love and support in an Instagram post where she shared a throwback photo of their wedding day.

"My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity," Jean wrote.

"Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much," she added and closed her message with, "Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek."

Fans sent more messages of support and thanked her for sharing Alex's life with them. One wrote, "With all the love in the world, Jean. We have been thinking of you and your family constantly. I have such gratitude in my heart for you sharing Alex with all of us. He changed the lives of so many people near and far, including mine."

"I just want to cry...thank you for sharing such a beautiful human being with the rest of us! He will be missed," another commented."

The "Jeopardy!" host was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in March 2019. He died on Sunday at the age of 80.

"'Jeopardy!' is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex," the official Instagram account of "Jeopardy!" confirmed his death.

Jean talked about her husband's battle with pancreatic cancer earlier this year in an interview with Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America." She shared that the hardest part was seeing Alex in pain and she cannot do anything to help him.

"When he doesn't eat right. When he has too much diet soda," she added.

Jean admitted that she wanted Alex to take a break from hosting but she also knew that it is "what feeds him." He loves doing "Jeopardy!" as he has formed his own family there, whom she described as a "close-knit, beautiful group of people" who "gives him a lot of support" and "a sense of purpose."