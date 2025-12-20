Disturbing footage circulating on TikTok and other social platforms has brought global attention to the tragic knife and smoke grenade attack in Taipei, Taiwan. The incident on Friday, 19 December, sparked intense debate over the reaction of bystanders.

One viral clip, originally posted on Facebook, shows the suspect calmly taking weapons from his bag in the middle of the road as he prepared to launch his assault. Initially, he was near Taipei Main Station, then went to the Zhongshan shopping district, where he began his attack on passers-by.

Outrage Over Bystanders' Response

The incident has sparked intense backlash on social media, where many users criticised what they perceived as widespread inaction from people in the area.

In a TikTok post by NBC News, the comment sections rapidly filled with shock and outrage, as users persistently questioned why no one stepped in as the situation escalated.

A TikTok user expressed: 'Why are people just standing there?' Another attacked the person behind the camera and said: 'This guy watched, said nothing and kept recording.'

Several commenters pointed out evident chances to intervene, with one stating: 'There is a bicycle ... there is a car to hit him ... There are a lot of bags to attack him.' One user asked: 'Not a single person in the car saw him with that large knife and decided to take action and run into him?'

Others expressed shock at how much time appeared to pass without intervention. One comment read: 'There was so much time to react and everybody just stood and watched?'

Most users pointed to psychological responses to danger, referencing the bystander effect.

BREAKING: 3 killed, 5 injured as knife attacker goes on rampage in central Taipei, Taiwan after setting off smoke bombs at main train station — Reuters pic.twitter.com/04zgmAZs8T — Rapid Report (@RapidReport2025) December 19, 2025

What Is the Bystander Effect?

Psychologists describe the phenomenon seen in the Taipei footage as a well-known social behaviour known as the bystander effect. It is when people tend to be less inclined to take action during an emergency when there are others around. The idea suggests that within groups, individuals might believe that another person will step up to take charge, leading to a diffusion of accountability.

Based on a blog by Psychology Today, the idea emerged from studies conducted after the 1964 killing of Kitty Genovese in New York City. At the time, it was inaccurately reported that dozens of people saw what happened but did not call for help.

Recent research indicates that the lack of action from bystanders can be influenced by feelings of fear, uncertainty, and a natural tendency to steer clear of potential danger, particularly in confusing or threatening situations.

In the context of social media, this psychological response can be further complicated by the impulse to record events as they unfold rather than to intervene.

Rare Violence in Taiwan

Additional comments on TikTok offered cultural context, noting that such attacks are rare in Taiwan. One user explained, 'I'm Taiwanese ... I can tell you the reason is that we almost never get any terror attacks or any of these random violent crimes.'

Notably, Taiwan is often recognised as one of the safest nations globally. Earlier this year, Taiwan secured the fourth position in the Numbeo Global Safety Index out of 146 countries, according to Taipei Times.

A poll conducted by the National Police Agency revealed that more than 90% of residents consider their local communities as safe, highlighting the rarity of violent incidents in the region.

New footage shows a man using a knife and smoke grenade during an attack in Taipei, Taiwan pic.twitter.com/HEC7Bd1iVB — Surajit (@surajit_ghosh2) December 20, 2025

Facts About Taipei Attack

Officials have confirmed that the assault resulted in three fatalities and nine additional injuries. The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Chang Wen, a former Air Force Volunteer.

Reportedly, he was using smoke grenades before moving through populated spaces armed with a knife. Police pursued him into a department store, where he ultimately fell to his death from a building while being chased.

Authorities have disclosed that the individual in question has a history of criminal activity and has outstanding warrants, while the reasons behind the incident remain under investigation. They later discovered more weapons and incendiary devices in his hotel and residence.

Taipei police are actively collecting evidence and are calling on the public for any additional footage or information to aid in the current investigation.