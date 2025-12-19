Renowned linguist and political theorist Noam Chomsky has appeared in newly released photographs from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, prompting renewed attention on his past interactions with the disgraced financier. The images, made public as part of a congressional transparency effort in the United States, show Chomsky alongside Epstein in informal settings but provide no details about when or why the meetings took place.

Chomsky previously acknowledged meeting Epstein in a 2023 interview with The Wall Street Journal, where he described the encounters as occasional and largely social. Since that interview, he has made little public comment on the matter, and he has not responded to the release of the latest photographs.

The absence of context surrounding the images has renewed debate about how public figures should address historical associations with Epstein, whose extensive social network included academics, politicians and business leaders before his death in custody in 2019.

What Chomsky Has Said About Epstein

Reporting over the past two years has established that Chomsky met Epstein on several occasions, including after Epstein's conviction in 2008 for soliciting a minor. In his 2023 interview, Chomsky rejected suggestions that the meetings required further explanation, saying, 'First response is that it is none of your business. Second is that I knew him and we met occasionally.'

Chomsky also argued that, under US legal norms, Epstein's earlier conviction meant he had served his sentence and was legally entitled to re-enter society. He characterised their conversations as informal and intellectual rather than professional or financial in nature.

Documents later obtained from Epstein's private calendar showed meetings scheduled in 2015 and 2016, including discussions involving Chomsky and other academics. Those records, alongside flight logs reported by US media, first brought wider public attention to the relationship.

Newly Released Photos

On 18 December 2025, the US House Oversight Committee released another batch of photographs recovered from Epstein's estate. One undated image shows Chomsky seated next to Epstein aboard a private jet, providing rare visual evidence of their association beyond written records.

The committee said the images were released without captions or contextual detail and stressed that appearing in Epstein's files does not imply unlawful conduct. Other figures visible in the wider release include prominent technology executives and political leaders.

Lawmakers involved in the disclosure said the release forms part of a broader effort to increase transparency and press the US Justice Department to publish remaining investigative materials related to Epstein and his associates.

Renewed Public Scrutiny

The publication of the photographs has reignited discussion about Chomsky's limited public response since his 2023 interview. Some commentators argue that the images reflect Epstein's wide-ranging social connections rather than any deeper relationship, noting that many photographs predate later criminal investigations.

Chomsky, now 96, has continued to focus publicly on his academic and political work, with little reference to the Epstein issue in recent years. His silence since the interview has left interpretation largely in the hands of commentators rather than official statements.

As further materials from Epstein's estate are released, scrutiny of those pictured with him is likely to continue. In Chomsky's case, the photographs add visual confirmation to an association he has already acknowledged, while offering little additional clarity about its significance.