The glitz of Hollywood's elite social circles has been replaced by the stark reality of a maximum-security prison cell for Nick Reiner. While the public remains gripped by the brutal stabbing deaths of legendary director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, those who knew Nick, especially from his younger years, have expressed a chilling lack of surprise.

As the 32-year-old awaits his next court appearance, a portrait is emerging of a man whose life was defined by deep-seated volatility and a perceived sense of inherited immunity. According to a former colleague of Nick, he was a 'troubled kid' and was '100 percent entitled,' so they were not surprised about the news of his arrest following his parents' murder.

Nick Reiner's History of Volatility

A former colleague of Nick Reiner has come forward to express that they were 'not that shocked' upon hearing the news of the double-homicide charges against him. Speaking with Page Six on the condition of anonymity, the peer described a person who had long struggled with internal demons that frequently bubbled to the surface.

They noted that Nick's history of substance abuse and erratic temper was an open secret among those who worked closely with him. The colleague suggested that the tragic events in Brentwood were the culmination of years of escalating instability.

'I am not that shocked. He is a troubled person,' the insider told the outlet, noting Nick's 'era of darkness' due to substance abuse. 'When you have addiction and mental health, there is room for emotional murders,' the tipster added.

The insider did not stop there and even doubled down on their claim.

'It doesn't seem unfounded. He was a troubled kid from a young age and had issues,' the source continued. However, they noted that the Nick they knew was different because he was 'sober' at the time, since he was fresh from rehab.

An Internship Secured by Nepotism and Defined by Entitlement

Before his legal troubles, Nick's professional entry into the industry was reportedly smoothed by his father's immense influence. The former co-worker alleged that Nick was only accepted for an internship as a personal favour to his father, Rob Reiner. Despite the prestigious opportunity, Nick reportedly displayed a distinct lack of gratitude or professional decorum throughout his tenure.

'He did not work hard and he wasn't a hard worker,' the insider claimed, adding that Nick was '100 percent entitled.'

Despite Nick's entitlement, the former colleague described him as 'captivating' and 'goofy' with a 'dark sense of humour.' It was a stark contrast to his state of mind before the murder, where he allegedly acted creepily and freaked everyone out at Conan O'Brien's holiday gathering by asking guests random questions, including if they were famous.

'He was a funny kid. He was charismatic in a dark, introverted way. He was a goofy 20-year-old,' the source added.

According to reports, Nick had an argument with his father at the event, leading Rob and Michele to leave the event early.

The tipster remembered Rob as a loving father to Nick. The Princess Bride director was reportedly always there for his son, helping him 'get on his feet.'

Formal Charges and the Grim Legal Reality

Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder following the deaths of his parents, Rob and Michele, who were found dead at their home on Sunday, 14 December, a day after attending O'Brien's holiday event.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman confirmed the charges against Nick earlier this week, noting the 'special circumstances' of multiple murders. If convicted, Nick faces a maximum sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, BBC reported.

Nick appeared in court on Wednesday wearing a blue, padded suicide prevention smock, standard for high-risk inmates. His attorney, Alan Jackson, has pointed to complex mental health issues that will likely form the backbone of the defence.

Currently, Nick remains held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in downtown Los Angeles without bail as the community mourns the loss of his dad, Rob, a cinematic icon.