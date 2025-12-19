Catherine Almonte Da Costa has resigned from her newly announced role in New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's administration just one day after her appointment, following the resurfacing of antisemitic social media posts written more than a decade ago.

Da Costa had been named Director of Appointments, a senior position responsible for recruiting top personnel into the incoming administration. Her resignation came after advocacy groups and media outlets drew attention to old posts that referenced Jewish people using harmful stereotypes.

Appointment and Swift Resignation

Mayor-elect Mamdani announced Da Costa's appointment on Wednesday as part of his initial senior leadership team. Less than 24 hours later, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) of New York and New Jersey raised concerns over posts made on a now-deleted X (formerly Twitter) account between 2011 and 2012.

Screenshots of the posts circulated online, showing references that echoed longstanding antisemitic tropes. The ADL described the language as 'demeaning' and said it warranted an immediate explanation from both Da Costa and the mayor-elect.

Mayor-Elect Mamdani has announced Catherine (Cat) Almonte Da Costa as his Director of Appointments, tasked with “bring[ing] top talent into this administration.”



Her social media footprint includes posts from more than a decade ago that echo classic antisemitic tropes and… pic.twitter.com/fMe2zMuphA — ADL New York / New Jersey (@ADL_NYNJ) December 18, 2025

Following the backlash, Da Costa deleted her social media account and offered her resignation, which Mamdani accepted.

Da Costa Issues Apology

In a statement addressing the controversy, Da Costa apologised directly for her past remarks and expressed regret over the harm caused. She noted that she is the mother of two Jewish children, a point she raised to underscore the personal weight of the harm caused by her past remarks.

'I spoke with the mayor-elect this afternoon, apologised, and expressed my deep regret for my past statements, these statements are not indicative of who I am. As the mother of Jewish children, I feel a profound sense of sadness and remorse at the harm these words have caused.'

She added that her decision to step down was motivated by a desire not to distract from the work of the incoming administration.

'As this has become a distraction from the work at hand, I have offered my resignation,' she said.

Mayor-elect Mamdani confirmed that he accepted Da Costa's resignation shortly after it was tendered.

'Catherine expressed her deep remorse over her past statements and tendered her resignation, and I accepted,' he said.

Only a day earlier, Mamdani had praised Da Costa's professional background, saying she would help bring 'top talent' into City Hall as his administration prepared to take office on 1 January.

Da Costa's Professional Background

Da Costa has held senior roles across both public and private sectors. She previously worked in City Hall during former Mayor Bill de Blasio's administration, including within the Office of Appointments. More recently, she served as Global Head of Equity and Impact at Sotheby's and as Head of Culture at Orchestra, focusing on organisational development and workplace culture.

BIG NEWS: Meet our brand new and absolutely amazing Managing Director, Catherine Almonte!



We’ll be celebrating her THIS THURSDAY at The Broad Social so you better get your tickets NOW (and yes! boys can come): https://t.co/yq0c2ciTqy pic.twitter.com/x5dp3yE6UY — The Broad Room (@thebroadroomnyc) March 26, 2019

Her résumé also includes leadership positions at the Brooklyn Museum, the NYC Census 2020 initiative, and political advocacy organisations. She holds a degree in political science from Binghamton University and has completed diversity and inclusion certification through Cornell University.

Wider Context and Community Sensitivities

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of Mayor-elect Mamdani's transition appointments, particularly around issues affecting New York City's Jewish community. In recent weeks, Mamdani has reiterated that he intends to govern 'for all New Yorkers,' including Jewish residents, while acknowledging tensions surrounding rhetoric and political disagreements.

Advocacy groups have stressed that while the posts were made many years ago, public officials and senior appointees are held to high standards due to the symbolic and practical impact of their roles.

What Happens Next

Da Costa's resignation leaves the Director of Appointments role vacant just weeks before the new administration takes office. Mamdani has continued to announce other senior hires as his team prepares for the transition.

While screenshots of the old posts continue to circulate online, both Da Costa and the mayor-elect have indicated there will be no further comment at this time.