When Nick Reiner appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom this week to face charges in the stabbing deaths of his parents, many viewers fixated on one striking detail. Reiner was spotted wearing a blue garment instead of standard jail clothing.

The sleeveless vest-like outfit, visible in courtroom sketches, was an anti-suicide smock, a signal that authorities have placed the 32-year-old on suicide watch as his case moves through its earliest stages.

Reiner, the son of filmmaker Rob Reiner and author Michele Singer Reiner, made his first court appearance on 17 December, two days after his arrest. According to reports, he appeared shackled, stone-faced, and largely silent, speaking only to confirm that he agreed to delay his arraignment.

What an Anti-Suicide Smock Is And Why It's Used

According to experts, an anti-suicide smock is a specialised garment used in jails, prisons, and psychiatric facilities when a person is deemed at high risk of self-harm. Sometimes referred to as a suicide prevention smock, safety gown, or 'turtle suit,' it is designed to remove the most common means by which people attempt suicide while in custody.

The garment is typically made from thick, quilted, tear-resistant material such as reinforced nylon or aramid fabric. It is intentionally bulky and heavy, making it nearly impossible to rip apart, twist into a ligature, or fashion into a noose.

Closures rely on Velcro rather than zippers, buttons, or metal fasteners, and seams are designed to release under extreme force. The smock is usually sleeveless, collarless, and worn without other clothing underneath.

Experts say that these garments were developed to replace older, more extreme practices such as stripping detainees naked or placing them in padded cells. Today, they are a standard part of suicide prevention protocols across US correctional facilities and are typically paired with frequent welfare checks, isolation from potentially dangerous items, and ongoing mental health evaluation.

Why Nick Reiner Was Wearing One

According to reports tied to his detention, Nick Reiner was placed on suicide watch shortly after his arrest on 15 December. Officials have not publicly detailed the specific evaluation that led to that decision, but several factors were cited in coverage: the severity of the charges, the traumatic nature of the alleged crime, and concerns related to his mental health.

Reiner has a documented history of substance abuse, including multiple stints in rehab and periods of homelessness. Reports also referenced erratic behaviour in the days leading up to the killings, including an argument at a party the night before his parents were found dead. Authorities have said mental health considerations may become relevant as the case progresses.

The blue smock seen during the hearing is commonly issued to inmates under suicide watch. Photography was restricted inside the courtroom, so details of Reiner's appearance come from courtroom sketches and reporters present at the hearing.

What Happened in Court

The 17 December hearing took place in the Los Angeles Superior Court and lasted approximately five minutes. Reiner, who was represented by his lawyer Alan Jackson, did not enter a plea and waived his right to a speedy arraignment.

When the judge asked if he understood the delay, Reiner responded simply, 'Yes, your honour.'

Meanwhile, Alan Jackson described the case outside court as a 'devastating tragedy' involving 'very complex and serious issues,' urging restraint as the legal process unfolds