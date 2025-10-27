On Monday, 27 October 2025 residents of Moscow witnessed a dramatic event — a giant fireball soared across the sky above the city just before dawn. The bright green blaze lit up buildings and caused panic as commuters stopped to stare.

The incident happened in the early morning hours in Russia's capital and nearby suburbs. Videos captured a glowing object streaking overhead and leaving a trail of sparks.

At the same time, scientists were monitoring the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS, raising questions about whether the two events were linked. The how remains partially unclear — did a meteoroid from space enter Earth's atmosphere, or was this something more mysterious?

Giant Fireball Spotted Over Moscow

The event occurred when the night sky over Moscow and surrounding towns, such as Vidnoye and Ramenskoye, lit up with a bright green bolide. According to Gulf News, witnesses described seeing a green-glowing orb moving slowly across the sky, then breaking apart into fragments and disappearing.

👽 Moscow in shock — a mysterious bright green object flew over the city



Early this morning, Moscow residents spotted a dazzling green flash in the sky. An unidentified object streaked above the city and vanished, leaving a glowing trail behind.



Eyewitnesses say it could be a… pic.twitter.com/EbtyRb6Ltf — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 27, 2025

Video circulation on social media showed the object trailing luminous sparks and leaving behind a persistent tail. There were no reports of damage or injuries at the moment. One institution cited the brightness and breakdown pattern as consistent with a meteor entering the atmosphere.

UFO or Meteor?

Initial speculation online leaned towards the possibility of a UFO or alien ship, given the green colour and unexpected appearance. Some viewers compared the object's movement to that of an alien craft rather than a typical meteor.

A mysterious green ball flew over Moscow last night, lighting up the sky before dawn



The bright glow pierced the darkness and disintegrated into sparks, leaving observers baffled about whether it was a meteor, satellite, or something more sinister



P.s. Most likely, this is a… pic.twitter.com/kzouCVsbyq — Levan Gudadze (@GudadzeLevan) October 27, 2025

However, experts and local scientists lean toward a more natural explanation. A geologist cited the disintegration pattern and spark-trail as consistent with atmospheric entry by a meteoroid.

Others speculated that the object was likely a fragment of space debris, not a meteorite. Thus, the leading possibilities are: a natural meteor (or bolide) or a space debris fragment burning up.

Fireball Appears as 3I/ATLAS Becomes Active

Interestingly, the giant fireball appeared just days before the perihelion of the interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS. NASA and other sources said that the comet is making its closest approach to the Sun around 29 October 2025, as per Live Science.

Observations show 3I/ATLAS developing a glowing tail and becoming increasingly active as solar heating intensifies. This timing has drawn extra attention to the fireball event in Moscow, as the interstellar visitor becomes a major subject of scientific interest worldwide.

Is It Connected With 3I/Atlas?

The coincidence of the fireball sighting and the heightened activity of 3I/ATLAS has led to speculation about a connection. Some online theories suggested fragments from the comet could have entered Earth's atmosphere, thus explaining the green object over Moscow.

🔴 A bright unidentified object with a green glow was spotted in the sky over Moscow



Early in the morning, Muscovites saw a bright green ball with a tail in the sky – it flew over the city and broke into pieces. The object was also seen in Istra, Fryazino, Ramenskoye, Lyubertsy,… pic.twitter.com/YCnWOnesSa — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) October 27, 2025

However, astronomers have ruled out that scenario because 3I/ATLAS is not on a trajectory that intersects Earth's orbit. In addition, the debris path and timing do not align with the fireball event over Moscow.

The object's path is still being analysed, but so far, experts consider the fireball as separate from the interstellar comet. Nonetheless, the coincidence underlines the unpredictable nature of meteor sightings and the interest stirred by the visit of a rare alien-origin visitor to our solar system.