TikTok star Tucker Genal died on 11 December 2025 at the age of 31. According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Genal died at his residence in Los Angeles, with the manner of death listed as suicide and the cause recorded as hanging. The case status remains open.

The news was first widely reported on 15 December, when his brothers, Carson and Connor Genal, confirmed his death in a joint social media post. In their message, they described Tucker as a 'best friend' and 'hero,' and asked for privacy as the family mourns and begins to navigate life without him.

The brothers wrote that Tucker was 'the kindest person' they had ever known and expressed gratitude for the support shown to their family during what they described as an incredibly difficult time.

Brothers' Messages and Tributes From Friends

Following confirmation of Genal's death, tributes from friends and collaborators were shared across social media. His close friend Sean Schutt, who frequently appeared in TikTok videos with Genal, posted a lengthy message remembering their friendship and time living together in Los Angeles.

Schutt credited Genal with having a significant positive influence on his life and described him as kind and selfless. The tribute focused on their shared experiences and memories, without addressing the circumstances of Genal's death.

Fans also expressed shock and sadness across TikTok and Instagram, where Genal had built a large following through collaborative videos with his siblings and friends. His brothers reiterated their request for privacy while thanking supporters for their understanding.

What Tucker Genal Was Known For

Tucker Genal rose to prominence on TikTok alongside his brothers through challenge videos, pranks and group content shared under the 'Hustle House' name.

At the time of his death, he had amassed more than 2.5 million followers on TikTok and approximately 340,000 followers on Instagram. Before his social media success, Genal studied business administration at Furman University, graduating in 2018. He later worked as a social media coordinator for sneaker artist Kickasso.

Genal was also a collegiate athlete. He played wide receiver at Furman University after transferring from the University of South Carolina, where he began his football career. University records list him as a redshirt junior and note his earlier achievements as a high school quarterback, including multiple school records and team captaincy.

Before he passed on, Genal had still been posting on TikTok. His last one being a photo compilation reflecting moments from the past year captioned:

Wish I could relive some of these moments twice

Here's a photo from every month this past year

The series of photos featured him in every month, with December being the only image set in black and white, while also being the cover photo of the slideshow-like post. It's very evident how he's seemed to lose weight in June-July.

The audio used for the post had a voice quoting After Life, speaking over Grouplove's song Tongue Tied:

'Well I think life if precious because you can't watch it again... But once you realise you're not going to be around forever, I think that's what makes life so magical...over and out.'

He also posted a video comparing scenes from November 2024 and November 2025

These posts have not been accompanied by any official statements interpreting their meaning.

Could a Break-Up Have Played a Role in Tucker's Death?

In the days following Tucker Genal's death, some fans on social media speculated about his personal life, including his relationship status. Genal had previously been linked to Cortney Gibson, who also has a significant following on TikTok.

However, Gibson publicly stated in a post shared in September that she was single and had been for some time, indicating the two were no longer together months before Genal's death.

There has been no official statement from Genal's family, friends, or authorities suggesting that a break-up contributed to his death. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not listed any contributing factors beyond the manner and cause of death, and investigators have not commented on personal relationships as part of the case.

At this time, any suggestion that a relationship break-up played a role remains unsubstantiated.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner lists the investigation as ongoing, with no additional details released beyond the official findings. Authorities have not indicated that further public updates are expected.

Tucker Genal leaves behind a digital legacy shaped by humour, teamwork and connection, as well as a deeply personal legacy remembered by family, friends and millions of followers. Tributes from those closest to him describe a kind, supportive and generous person whose impact extended far beyond social media. While questions may linger, those who knew and admired Genal continue to remember him for the joy he brought to others and the relationships he built throughout his life.