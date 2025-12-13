The death of OnlyFans model Mary Magdalene has ignited speculations about her mental health. The Mexican-Canadian social media personality, who was known for her extreme body surgeries and striking appearance due to multiple tattoos, prompted some netizens to speculate that her extensive surgical history may be linked to psychological issues.

The 38-year-old, whose real name was Denise Ivonne Jarvis Góngora, was obsessed with surgeries and tattoos, so some dubbed her 'surgery and tattoo addict.' In a thread on Reddit, several people shared their thoughts about her death after she fell from a balcony of a high-rise condominium in Thailand, and one believed she 'jumped' to her death.

Mary Magdalene's Death Linked to Mental Health Decline

When Mary Magdalene's death was reported, many took to online forums for reflection and speculation regarding her state of mind. A thread on Reddit saw an influx of comments linking her death to 'mental problems,' which they believed was an issue she had struggled with for years, considering her obsession with cosmetic procedures.

'Sounds like she jumped, and she'd posted a couple of years ago about the toll all of the surgery was taking on her,' one user wrote.

The online user added that Mary may have survived multiple cosmetic procedures, but they believed that her 'excessive surgical history' had something to do with her death.

Another user agreed with the theory, writing: 'Anyone who has all that surgery has mental problems. I think they are related.'

A different user cited one of Mary's last activities before her death, when she changed one of her Instagram handles to 'MaryMagdaleneDied.' The Reddit user said it was 'supporting the theory that she jumped.'

Comment

by u/SwordfishAdvanced468 from discussion

in PlasticSurgery

Comment

by u/SwordfishAdvanced468 from discussion

in PlasticSurgery

Comment

by u/SwordfishAdvanced468 from discussion

in PlasticSurgery

Comment

by u/SwordfishAdvanced468 from discussion

in PlasticSurgery

Mary's Troubled Past

Mary Magdalene previously spoke about her troubled past. According to her, when she was 12 and became sexually active, she rebelled. She also started taking drugs, which may have affected her mental health.

'Twelve, thirteen were the wildest years of my life,' she said on the No Jumper podcast. 'I was doing lines of cocaine. I was going to school drunk in grades seven and eight.'

Mary was a stripper and escort before she started her surgery journey, which she documented on her social media. After becoming known for extreme plastic surgeries, she took advantage of her popularity and joined OnlyFans.

'Because of OnlyFans, I was able to stop dancing and escorting, which was making me depressed, so now I'm blessed enough to just live off that,' she added.

Mary Magdalene's Own Account of Her Surgical Journey

Mary Magdalene herself had made statements indicating the strain that her surgical journey had placed on her. The commitment to her aesthetic, which involved numerous procedures, carried a heavy psychological and physical burden that she had previously alluded to.

She had her first breast augmentation at 21, and it was done by a dentist in Mexico. Unfortunately, it was botched.

In 2018, she rose to stardom after going under the knife to have 'the world's fattest vagina.' Mary said she 'almost died from the procedure' due to blood loss. However, she later reversed the vaginoplasty because it reportedly disfigured her genitals.

Following that, she had fat transfers, brow lifts, liposuction, multiple rhinoplasties, breast augmentations, and butt implants. She also had cat-eye surgery and nearly went blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and yellow.

Conflicted Reflections

In her YouTube channel, Mary acknowledged the different reactions to her body transformation. She said some were 'fascinated,' and others were 'confused.'

'I don't know, I really like surgeries, I like plastic surgery, it's one of my hobbies,' she explained.

Mary clarified that she was not encouraging others to do the same, but for her, it 'just kind of become part of my identity' because people saw her as 'plastic surgery girl.'

Despite her obsession with plastic surgery, Mary admitted that there were times when she found her favourite hobby 'not a fun little adventure anymore.' According to her, it was 'draining in every possible way.'

'My time gets drained, my bank account, my energy, my health. And in the long run, you just kind of end up digging yourself into a really expensive, time-consuming hole,' she said, per the Daily Mail.

Mary's Final Hours

The social media star died in Phuket, Thailand. A hotel staff member reportedly found her body in the parking area of the Patong Tower just an hour after she checked in.

According to reports, she fell from a balcony of a high-rise building. However, her death was preceded by cryptic posts on social media, suggesting that she knew she would die.

Mary's turbulent life and obsession with surgeries, which she documented on social media, had come to an end. However, the way she died prompted her followers to try to piece things together to understand her last state of mind.