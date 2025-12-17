According to a new documentary and a wide-ranging podcast discussion, the U.S. government has recovered unexplained craft, studied non-human technology, and kept even presidents out of the loop, all while telling nothing to the public.

The claims sit at the centre of a new documentary titled 'The Age of Disclosure', produced by Dan Farah and discussed at length on The Chris Cuomo Project podcast.

Cuomo opened the conversation with a stark challenge to viewers, asking whether they knew that answers already exist regarding what is in the sky, whether humanity is alone, and whether advanced technologies have been operating near sensitive military sites for years.

Cuomo said the documentary features 'almost three dozen major players, many of whom are in elected federal office right now', all speaking about what they know and what they are legally allowed to say.

He framed the project not as science fiction but as a transparency issue, saying governments had spent money and resources for decades while 'lying again and again' to the public.

Farah explained that many of those involved had stayed silent for years out of fear. According to him, speaking alone risked careers, reputations, and even personal safety. By bringing them together, he said he provided them with 'safety in numbers' and a platform to speak without being dismissed as eccentrics.

What The Documentary Claims Was Found

One of the most shocking elements discussed is the claim that the US has recovered technology of non human origin. Farah said on the podcast that senior officials went on the record stating that recovered craft were not made by humans and that some crashes involved non human bodies.

According to Farah, 'technology of non human origin exists' and has been studied in deeply classified programmes dating back to Roswell and even earlier, during the Second World War. He said the programmes have operated across multiple countries, including allies and adversaries, creating a hidden global race to reverse engineer advanced technology.

He described objects capable of extreme speeds, defying gravity and travelling seamlessly from space to air to ocean. 'We do not have any aircraft that can do that,' he said.

Why Nuclear Sites Keep Coming Up

A recurring concern raised by both Cuomo and Farah was the presence of unexplained craft near nuclear weapons and military facilities.

Farah said senior officials, including the current US Secretary of State and National Security Adviser, are on camera stating that unknown objects have penetrated restricted airspace over nuclear sites.

Farah called jokes about the issue dangerous and illogical. 'To make jokes about that scenario is just as stupid as making jokes about terrorist threats to commercial airlines,' he said.

The documentary suggests that monitoring of nuclear sites may be linked to concern over humanity's technological progress and its continued willingness to threaten nuclear conflict.

Ending The Stigma And Force Disclosure

Farah said one of his main goals was to destroy the stigma surrounding UFO discussions. He argued that secrecy has flourished because the topic was ridiculed for so long. According to him, even if only a fraction of these encounters involve foreign adversaries, it would represent 'the biggest intelligence failure in the history of the United States government'.

Cuomo echoed that view, stressing that the issue goes beyond aliens. 'This does not have to mean little green men,' he said. 'It is about transparency in a government that is supposed to be by the people and for the people.'

'Everyone thinks this film is going to move disclosure forward on a very high level,' he said, adding that the president may soon be forced to respond publicly.