As Nick Reiner faces a murder charge that has stunned Hollywood, his legal defence has drawn immediate attention.

After being booked for allegedly killing his parents, Rob and Michelle, Reiner has joined the client roster of Alan Jackson, one of Los Angeles' most high-profile criminal defence attorneys. Jackson is known for representing polarising figures in some of the most closely watched trials of the past two decades.

Jackson's involvement places the case alongside a long list of headline-making matters that have defined his career, both as a former top prosecutor and later as a defence lawyer trusted with cases many attorneys avoid.

Who Is Alan Jackson?

Alan Jay Jackson, born in Texas in 1965, built his reputation during nearly 20 years at the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Rising to Assistant Head Deputy of the Major Crimes Division, he prosecuted complex and high-stakes cases, including the successful conviction of music producer Phil Spector for murder.

Super-Lawyer Alan Jackson hired in defense of Nick Reiner. Repped Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey.....Pepperdine Univ. Law grad known for producing street-fighting defense attorneys that get results. pic.twitter.com/fhviIFqov6 — Professor Hamamoto (@DrSerizawa) December 17, 2025

After leaving the DA's office in 2013, Jackson transitioned into private defence practice and became a partner at Werksman Jackson & Quinn LLP. Since then, he has tried more than 85 cases to verdict, with a reported success rate exceeding 90 per cent.

Alan Jackson, all star defense attorney, wants an actual challenge instead of just defending a blatantly innocent person https://t.co/eRg3gy44S8 — Ms. Possum, Blackjack Dealer (@PerversePossum) December 17, 2025

According to reports, he is also a legal analyst for major television networks and teaches law at Pepperdine and Loyola.

With Nick Reiner now under his representation, attention has turned to Jackson's most controversial prior clients.

1. Harvey Weinstein

Jackson was part of the defence team for disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein during his 2022 Los Angeles trial. At the height of the #MeToo movement, Weinstein faced multiple charges of rape and sexual assault related to incidents in the early 2000s.

The defence challenged the accuser's testimony and attempted to undermine claims of non-consent. Despite those efforts, Weinstein was convicted on three counts and later sentenced to 16 years in prison, to be served consecutively with his New York sentence.

The case marked one of the most significant courtroom moments of the #MeToo era and placed Jackson under global scrutiny.

2. Kevin Spacey

In 2019, Jackson served as lead defence counsel for actor Kevin Spacey in a Massachusetts case involving allegations of indecent assault and battery. The defence focused on evidentiary gaps, including missing cellphone data and inconsistencies in the accuser's account.

The case ended when the accuser invoked the Fifth Amendment and declined to testify further, leading to the charges being dismissed. The outcome reignited debate over how sexual misconduct cases against powerful figures are prosecuted and defended.

3. Karen Read

One of Jackson's most prominent recent victories came in the Karen Read case, which attracted nationwide attention. Read was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe.

After a mistrial in 2024, Jackson led the defence during the 2025 retrial, arguing police misconduct and investigative failures. The jury acquitted Read of the most serious charges, convicting her only on a lesser OUI offence.

The case fuelled public protests, extensive media coverage, and later became the subject of a documentary series.

4. Naasón Joaquín García

Jackson also represented Naasón Joaquín García, leader of the megachurch La Luz del Mundo, who faced allegations including child sexual abuse, trafficking, and possession of child pornography.

In 2020, state charges were dismissed on procedural grounds due to delays in the preliminary hearing, allowing García to obtain temporary release. The case later continued through refiled charges and federal proceedings. The dismissal drew criticism from victims' advocates and highlighted tensions between procedural law and accountability in abuse cases.

5. Phil Spector — As Prosecutor

Before becoming a defence attorney, Jackson secured one of the most famous convictions in modern Hollywood history. As a prosecutor, he led the retrial of music producer Phil Spector for the murder of actress Lana Clarkson.

After an initial mistrial, Jackson's strategy in the 2009 retrial resulted in a conviction and a 19-year-to-life sentence. The case cemented Jackson's national profile and showcased the courtroom approach he later brought to defence work.

What It Means for the Reiner Case

Meanwhile, Nick Reiner's decision to retain Jackson places his case in a lineage of trials marked by media intensity and legal complexity.

Jackson's history suggests a defence strategy built around aggressive challenges to evidence and procedure, though the outcome remains unknown. Since Reiner has a history plagued by substance abuse and alleged behavioural issues, legal experts suggest that Jackson can make this the basis of his defence.

As the investigation into Rob Reiner's death continues, Jackson's involvement signals that the case is likely to be contested forcefully and followed closely well beyond Los Angeles.