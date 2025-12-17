The missing bride-to-be in the Philippines, Sherra De Juan, also known as Sarah, 30 years old, was last seen on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, just days before her wedding to fiancé Mark Arjay Reyes.

A week after De Juan went missing, authorities named Reyes as a person of interest. The move has sparked public speculation, with many questioning whether De Juan got cold feet or if a crime of passion may be involved.

Sherra de Juan, the Missing Bride in the Philippines

The news of a bride-to-be who went missing from Quezon City, Philippines, has consumed the Philippine media as the search continues.

Her fiancé posted on Facebook, appealing to people to help them find his bride-to-be.

De Juan, who was last seen a week ago, told her boyfriend, 32-year-old IT engineer Reyes, that she was going out to buy shoes for their wedding at a nearby mall, but she never returned home. The couple was scheduled to marry on 14 December 2025.

She was last captured on CCTV at a Petron gasoline station at the corner of Atherton Street in North Fairview, Quezon City.

On the CCTV footage, De Juan was seen wearing black pants, a black jacket, and a black shirt. She was carrying a water tumbler and a coin purse.

The bride-to-be has left her cellphone at home to charge, meaning she had no way of being contacted when she failed to return, and there's no way to contact her.

Authorities have now obtained the device and will undergo forensic examination as part of efforts to reconstruct her last known activities and contacts.

As of now, investigators are also reviewing other CCTV footage from possible routes and locations, analyzing available cellphone data, and validating witness statements to establish a clearer timeline of events.

Fiancé Tagged as Person of Interest by Police

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said on Wednesday that Reyes, the fiancé, is now a person of interest in De Juan's disappearance.

On Tuesday, 16 December 2025, investigators from the Special Investigation Team of the Quezon City Police District questioned the boyfriend and brother of the missing bride-to-be for more than seven hours as part of the investigation.

Reyes shared on ABS-CBN News that the investigators focused on probable reasons behind her fiancé's disappearance.

'What are the possible reasons why Sarah left, why it's possible she was taken, what her state was, if there was anything unusual — those are the usual questions asked,' Reyes said in his native language.

Reyes was quick to dispel suspicions surrounding him and said that he is ready to face any investigation.

'If it comes to me, that's fine. First of all, we always say that only family members are aware, and I personally spoke to her that day — she is always with us. I have nothing to fear if the investigation reaches me,' Reyes said.

Authorities also stated that they are not ruling out any possibilities, including foul play, as the investigation continues.

Cold Feet or Crime of Passion?

De Juan and Reyes had been in a relationship for nearly a decade. The couple decided to live together in 2020 and, in 2023, planned to get married.

As Reyes described it, their relationship is filled with love, and De Juan is the person who brought positive change into his life.

In interviews with local media, Reyes dismissed social media speculation suggesting that De Juan may have run away to avoid marrying him.

He also stood his ground, rejecting the notion that De Juan got 'cold feet,' and emphasised that their relationship remains strong and stable.

'She was determined. We got engaged back in 2023, so when we were making plans, I didn't see any hesitation,' Reyes said.

'Personally, as her boyfriend, she wouldn't be capable of doing that. She hasn't been involved with any other man. Actually, she doesn't entertain such things,' he added.

Furthermore, some also believed that De Juan may have gone back to their home province in Romblon, but relatives there have reportedly denied seeing her.

A reward for information leading to the whereabouts of De Juan has been raised to approximately £630 (₱50,000).

As of now, the question remains: Did De Juan get cold feet, or is it a crime of passion orchestrated by her fiancé?