In a dramatic twist of irony, the singer famous for his chart-topping hit 'Locked Up' found himself in a familiar situation. Akon, the 2000s pop sensation, was arrested and handcuffed in metro Atlanta last week. The sudden arrest stemmed from an active warrant in a neighbouring county.

How a High-Tech Camera Alert Led to the Pop Star's Arrest

The incident unfolded on November 7, when Chamblee police received a high-tech Flock camera alert around 11 a.m. The alert flagged a white Tesla Cybertruck associated with a warrant from the Roswell Police Department.

Officers quickly located the distinctive vehicle, which was parked for service at a Tint World on Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

Standing near the Cybertruck was a man who matched the registered owner's description. Police approached him and confirmed his identity via his driver's licence photo as Aliaune Badara Thiam, known worldwide as Akon.

'I Was Aware': Akon's Calm Reaction to His Outstanding Warrant

The 52-year-old Senegalese American singer was informed he had an active warrant for his arrest. According to the incident report, Akon 'remained calm and told officers he was aware of the warrant'.

This admission did not stop the procedure. Officers placed the music star in handcuffs and performed a pat-down for weapons while they worked to confirm the warrant's validity with Roswell police.

Once confirmed, Thiam was formally arrested. A subsequent search found no weapons or contraband on his person. His Tesla, which was at the shop for service, was not impounded by the authorities.

From Booking to Past Brushes With the Law

Akon was transported to the DeKalb County Jail and booked just after 12:30 p.m., according to jail records. He was released approximately six hours later.

The Roswell Police Department confirmed the warrant, which DeKalb County records listed as an 'out-of-county (foreign warrant)'. Details on what the warrant was for have not been released.

This is not the Grammy-nominated artist's first encounter with law enforcement. In 1998, Akon was jailed for several months on car theft charges, though these were later dropped.

More than a decade later, he pleaded guilty to second-degree harassment in 2008. This charge came after he tossed a teenage fan off a stage during a concert in New York, an incident which various outlets (CBS) reported. He received community service and a fine for that offence, as TMZ notes.

The Show Must Go On: Akon Continues India Tour

The arrest seems to be a minor roadblock for the artist, who is celebrated for his early 2000s hits like 'Smack That', 'Soul Survivor', and 'Lonely'. He is also known for extensive philanthropic ventures in Africa.

The incident did not disrupt his international commitments. Akon is currently on a multi-city tour in India.

He performed in Delhi on November 9, just two days after his arrest, and is scheduled to appear in Bengaluru on November 14 and Mumbai on November 16. Following the India tour, he has a performance planned in Las Vegas on January 3, 2026.