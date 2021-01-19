Noah Centineo took to social media on Sunday to tell his fans that he underwent surgery to remove his tonsils two days ago.

The "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" star shared a video and photos to update fans on his health following the surgery. He said he had his tonsils removed following years of repeated infections and strep throat, a bacterial infection that can lead to a sore and scratchy throat.

"Goodbye chronic tonsillitis and strep throat. I hope you enjoyed your free stay for the last 7 years," he captioned his Instagram post which included a photo of his swollen tonsils and a video of himself post-surgery.

"Alright, all done," a groggy Centineo said in the video as he opened his mouth wide to show the inside of his throat. "Finished it," he told the camera.

The 24-year old takes his health seriously now after nearly five years of booze, partying, and drugs. He said in an interview with Harpers Bazaar in February 2020 that he has been sober for two years already after a wild and "really dark time in my life" that started when he was 17 years old and ended a day before he turned 21.

He shared that his friends love to "take Molly and talk for five hours and like get to the bottom of some really deeply philosophical existential questions." Centineo admitted that aside from Molly he has dabbled in other drugs too.

"Everything. There wasn't really much I wouldn't do. I never, ever injected anything, which is good. I smoked a lot of things. I was really upset, man. It was a really dark time in my life," he said.

Centineo's surgery comes after Netflix dropped the new trailer for "To All The Boys: Always and Forever," the third and final film in the "To All The Boys" franchise. The film, which arrives on Feb. 12, finds Lara Jean (Lana Condor) coming back from a trip to Korea, where she reunited with her family, to saying goodbye to high school and getting ready for college. This includes possibly enduring a long-distance relationship with Peter (Centineo) as they did not get into the same university.