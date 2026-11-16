A viral claim that Houston Rockets star Alperen Sengun has been suspended for 25 games following an incident involving Stephen Curry has been debunked, with no official NBA announcement supporting the alleged punishment.

The post, which circulated after Curry suffered an oblique abdominal tear during Golden State's matchup against Houston, has sparked confusion among basketball fans by combining a genuine injury update with an unsubstantiated disciplinary claim.

However, the NBA did announce a suspension following the 11 November game, although it involved another Rockets player and a separate incident.

Is Alperen Sengun Really Suspended for 25 Games?

The social media post claimed that the NBA had handed Sengun a 25-game suspension after an incident that allegedly resulted in Curry suffering an injury. It also cited league sources while claiming the Warriors star would miss at least two weeks.

However, there is no substantiated NBA announcement confirming that Sengun received a 25-game ban. The league's published disciplinary announcement following the Warriors-Rockets matchup named Marcus Smart, not Sengun, as the player facing suspension.

The claim also provided no verifiable league statement or supporting evidence establishing that Sengun was responsible for Curry's injury.

Curry Suffers Oblique Abdominal Tear Against Rockets

Curry's injury, meanwhile, was genuine. The Golden State Warriors confirmed on 12 November that an MRI had revealed an oblique abdominal tear after the guard exited their game against Houston the previous evening.

According to the team's medical update, Curry left the contest with 6:25 remaining in the first quarter because of the injury. He underwent an MRI later that night and was scheduled to be re-evaluated in two weeks.

The 38-year-old had appeared in 10 games this season before the injury, averaging 27.8 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Golden State subsequently confirmed the diagnosis, providing a legitimate injury development that became part of the misleading social media narrative.

NBA Suspends Marcus Smart After Warriors Incident

While Sengun was not named in the NBA's disciplinary announcement, another Houston Rockets player received punishment following the 11 November matchup.

The NBA suspended Marcus Smart for three games without pay after he threw a punch that made contact with the face of Golden State forward-centre Charles Bassey. The incident happened with 21 seconds remaining in the third quarter of Houston's 115-108 victory over the Warriors at Toyota Center.

Smart was assessed a Flagrant Foul 2 and ejected from the contest following the altercation. The league subsequently confirmed his suspension on 12 November.

According to the official announcement, Smart began serving the punishment on 13 November, when Houston hosted the Utah Jazz.

The disciplinary action was specifically related to Smart's confrontation with Bassey and had no connection to the alleged Sengun suspension.

Fake Sengun Suspension Story Causes Confusion

The viral NBA suspension claim combines several developments from the same Warriors-Rockets matchup, making it harder for readers to distinguish the verified news from the fabricated announcement.

Curry's confirmed oblique abdominal tear and Smart's actual three-game suspension are both documented developments. However, the claim that Sengun received a 25-game ban has no substantiated support.

The use of specific details, including the alleged suspension length and references to unnamed league sources, also gives the post the appearance of a breaking-news report without providing evidence that the NBA issued such a punishment.