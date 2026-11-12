Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry has confronted former NBA players Nick Young and Gilbert Arenas after Arenas described his wife, Ayesha Curry, as a 'blemish' on their family during a podcast discussion about her acting career.

In a video posted on Wednesday, 11 November, Curry said he initially tried to laugh off the remarks but decided to respond because they raised wider questions about how women are treated. Young subsequently apologised, while Arenas defended his reasoning before offering a conditional apology.

A Movie Kiss Sparks the Dispute

The criticism followed the release of Second Chance Holiday, a romantic comedy starring Ayesha alongside Matthew Daddario. The film premiered on the Roku Channel on 5 November, and footage of the actors kissing on screen circulated online.

During a discussion on We Said What We Said, Arenas compared Ayesha with the wives of other basketball stars and argued that she attracted more public attention than he believed appropriate.

'The only blemish in the family is the wife,' Arenas said, before suggesting that basketball players' partners should remain less outspoken.

Young participated in the discussion, although the specific 'blemish' description came from Arenas. Other commentators, including Emmanuel Acho, also discussed the film and reactions to the scene.

Curry Says Criticism Goes Beyond His Marriage

Curry named Young, Arenas and Acho in his Instagram response, objecting to commentators discussing his wife's personal and professional choices without understanding her work.

He said the controversy reflected 'how you view women in this world' and questioned the restrictions critics appeared to place on their behaviour. Curry also challenged what he regarded as a misunderstanding of acting.

Steph responds to the clowns disrespecting Ayesha... specifically Gil and Nick Young.



Sometimes you gotta smack the clowns around pic.twitter.com/6YDl2VWrFF — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) November 11, 2026

'I tried to laugh this one off, but something needs to be said,' he explained. He urged those discussing Ayesha to recognise her achievements and suggested any apology should receive comparable attention to the criticism.

Curry finished by thanking the commentators for the publicity and encouraging viewers to watch his wife's film. The couple married in 2011 and have four children.

Young Apologises as Arenas Explains Remarks

The former players addressed Curry's video during a subsequent Gil's Arena broadcast. Young, who previously played alongside Curry at Golden State and won an NBA championship in 2018, offered a direct apology.

'I'm sorry, man,' Young said, adding that he would apologise if anything he had said caused offence.

Arenas maintained that he had been contrasting Curry's public reputation with controversies involving his wife. He reiterated that he regarded Curry as an unusually disciplined public figure, then said he was sorry if Curry felt offended.

The responses left a clear difference between the two former players: Young acknowledged the criticism, while Arenas continued to explain why he had made the comparison.

The dispute has also shifted attention back to Ayesha's acting work. Rather than disputing the existence of the film scene, Curry's central objection was to the suggestion that his wife should limit her career or public voice because of their marriage.

His response also highlighted the scrutiny faced by celebrity spouses pursuing independent careers beyond their marriages.