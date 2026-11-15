Washington Commanders practice-squad quarterback Sam Hartman's agent joked on Friday, 13 November 2026, that he could shout NFL offers over The Bachelor mansion gate. His remark raised questions about juggling television filming and football, although a subsequent contract clarification changed the picture.

The joke followed ABC's announcement that Hartman, 27, would lead the dating show's 30th season. It is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, 21 March 2027, but production dates have not been publicly confirmed.

Brian McLaughlin, one of Hartman's agents, told ESPN reporter Kalyn Kahler that producers were working around Washington's schedule. Hartman had discussed the programme with the Commanders, he said, and the team understood.

Why Sam Hartman's NFL Contract Changes the Joke

Hartman joined Washington in 2024 after going undrafted and is currently on its practice squad. His football commitments could extend beyond the regular season if the Commanders reach the playoffs, although no filming clash has been established.

The NFL's 2027 free agency signing period begins on 11 March. Teams may start negotiating with prospective unrestricted free agents on 9 March, raising questions about how Hartman would hear from his representatives if filming were under way.

Asked whether the quarterback would be able to use his phone during production, McLaughlin offered an unusual solution.

'I plan on standing outside the mansion and yelling offers to him over the gate,' he told Kahler.

He added another suggestion, also joking. 'I'll call the [Bachelor] Mansion landline, worst case scenario.'

However, Kahler corrected the free agency premise on 14 November. She clarified that Hartman was expected to be an exclusive-rights free agent rather than an unrestricted free agent.

That distinction matters. Under NFL rules, a player in that category cannot negotiate with rival clubs if his current team makes the required one-year, minimum-salary offer.

Washington's decision would therefore determine whether Hartman could receive competing offers at all.

Neither McLaughlin nor ABC has confirmed whether Hartman will have access to his phone during filming. The March premiere also does not establish that production will overlap with free agency.

Why Sam Hartman Said Yes to The Bachelor

Hartman initially had little interest in accepting ABC's invitation. During a 13 November interview on Good Morning America, he explained that his first reaction was 'No way.'

A conversation with host Jesse Palmer helped change his mind. Palmer led The Bachelor in 2004 while pursuing his own NFL career, giving him experience of both professional football and reality television.

Hartman said Palmer helped him understand what the programme involved. The possibility of finding a future partner eventually persuaded him to reconsider.

Still, the quarterback acknowledged his nerves about meeting so many prospective romantic partners.

'I'm excited but also very nervous,' he said.

His casting drew enthusiastic responses from familiar franchise personalities. Former Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron welcomed the announcement during the 13 November episode of Bachelor Happy Hour.

Cameron expressed surprise that producers had recruited an NFL player during football season. He praised Hartman's established career and described him as 'Prince Charming'.

Other former contestants were equally supportive. Joey Graziadei posted 'And we're back' on Instagram, while Ben Higgins wrote, 'So far I really like this decision,' according to Bachelor Nation's account of the reactions.

The NFL and Commanders also promoted Hartman's casting on social media, bringing the announcement to football audiences beyond the show's usual following.