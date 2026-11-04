Bodycam footage has captured an unusual exchange between former NBA star JR Smith and a Texas police officer who vented his frustration with LeBron James over the trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The exchange took place during Smith's September arrest and surfaced after the footage became public.

JR Smith Arrest Bodycam Captures Officer's LeBron James Rant

The footage shows Royse City Police Department officers questioning Smith after stopping his vehicle on 28 September. While checking his identity and an outstanding warrant, officers spoke with him about his NBA career.

Smith, who retired in 2020 after 16 NBA seasons, said he had won championships with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Lakers. He won with Cleveland in 2016 and Los Angeles in 2020. One officer asked whether he had won a title alongside Kyrie Irving.

'Kyrie and LeBron,' Smith replied. The officer referred to James as 'He who shall not be named', prompting Smith to ask, 'Not a fan?'

The policeman responded with a reference to Doncic's departure from Dallas. 'He stole Luka from us, man. He stole Luka from us. That was all him!'

Another officer reportedly acknowledged the disappointment, while the first reiterated: 'I'm still mad. Still mad.' The exchange revived debate over Dallas' decision to trade its franchise superstar.

Bodycam footage shows a police officer complaining about LeBron James and the Luka Dončić trade before arresting JR Smith



(Via @nypost ) pic.twitter.com/QRXBKf0WW8 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 3, 2026

Why Dallas Fans Still Blame LeBron for Luka Doncic Trade

The officer's frustration dates back to February 2025, when the NBA was rocked by a stunning three-team trade involving the Lakers, Mavericks and Utah Jazz. The deal sent shockwaves across the league, particularly because Doncic had established himself as Dallas' franchise cornerstone and led the team to the 2024 NBA Finals.

Doncic was traded to Los Angeles, where he joined forces with James, while Anthony Davis moved to Dallas. The Lakers also received Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, while the Mavericks acquired Max Christie and draft compensation. Utah facilitated the deal, receiving Jalen Hood-Schifino and draft picks.

The trade sparked widespread backlash among Mavericks supporters. Dallas general manager Nico Harrison defended the decision, arguing that Davis' defensive abilities would help the franchise compete for championships.

The move drew criticism because Doncic was a five-time All-Star who had led Dallas to the 2024 NBA Finals. He had become the face of the franchise after being acquired in 2018.

James denied prior knowledge, saying he initially believed the news was a hoax before speaking with Davis and seeing Doncic.

'The first time I heard it, I thought it was for sure fake,' James said.

Smith's Arrest Stemmed From Separate Family Violence Allegations

The conversation happened shortly before officers arrested Smith over an outstanding warrant issued by the Southlake Police Department.

The warrant reportedly stemmed from an alleged 18 September incident in Tarrant County involving a woman. Smith was accused of assault causing bodily injury involving family violence.

A licence plate reader reportedly identified his vehicle on Interstate 30. Smith was booked and released on a $5,000 bond (approximately £3,800).

His attorney, Justin A. Moore, said Smith was 'eager to see this matter resolved and has full confidence in the legal process'.

'He is presumed innocent, and we will address this matter in Court,' Moore added, asking the public to respect everyone's privacy.

The allegations remain separate from the footage, which has revived the Lakers-Mavericks trade controversy.