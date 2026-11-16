Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was left struggling to recognise Yaxel Lendeborg after the young forward dramatically changed his appearance following a humiliating defeat against the San Antonio Spurs.

Lendeborg arrived at practice in New Orleans on Sunday, 15 November 2026, sporting a freshly shaved head, just two days after Golden State suffered a crushing 123-85 defeat. The unexpected transformation prompted an amused reaction from Kerr, who praised the player's response.

Steve Kerr Reacts to Lendeborg's Unexpected Transformation

Speaking to reporters after practice, Kerr revealed that Lendeborg had visited a barber following the Warriors' 38-point defeat.

'He chopped all his hair off,' Kerr said. 'I didn't even recognise him.' The coach jokingly suggested that the haircut was Lendeborg's preferred way of dealing with the embarrassment of losing heavily.

'So apparently that's his response to getting beat by 100, is to go right to the barber,' Kerr added. Although Kerr exaggerated the losing margin, the Warriors had actually fallen by 38 points.

Teammate Brandin Podziemski also welcomed the change, describing it as an opportunity for a fresh beginning. 'I love it. New beginnings,' Podziemski said, revealing that Lendeborg had previously mentioned wanting a similar haircut.

Spurs Defeat Leaves Lendeborg Searching for Answers

The dramatic makeover followed one of Lendeborg's most difficult performances of the season.

The 24-year-old managed just three points on one successful field goal from 13 attempts, while collecting seven rebounds.

Golden State struggled throughout the contest, with San Antonio racing into an 18-0 lead before eventually securing a commanding victory.

Steve Kerr said Yaxel Lendeborg’s response to Spurs loss has been “great.”



“He chopped all his hair off .. I didn’t even recognize him. So apparently that’s his response to getting beat by 40, is to go right to the barber.” pic.twitter.com/KpnQQdpydP — Luca Evans (@bylucaevans) November 15, 2026

Victor Wembanyama's defensive presence created particular problems for the Warriors, who repeatedly struggled to finish near the basket.

Following the defeat, Lendeborg openly admitted that he had been overwhelmed by the experience.

'I was flustered the entire game,' he said, acknowledging his difficulties attacking the basket.

His frustration reflected the pressure facing Golden State's younger players while Stephen Curry remained sidelined with an oblique injury.

Without their established offensive leader, the Warriors needed greater production from Lendeborg, making his disappointing performance particularly noticeable.

Kerr Praises Honesty Despite Heavy Defeat

Despite the disappointing result, Kerr insisted that Lendeborg's reaction demonstrated qualities he appreciated.

'I love how honest he is, how vulnerable he is,' the coach said, explaining that the forward had not attempted to disguise his disappointment.

Kerr acknowledged that recovering emotionally from a heavy defeat could be difficult, particularly for competitive players accustomed to success.

He nevertheless stressed that the important response would come through improved preparation, stronger execution and greater attention to defensive assignments.

The coach also used the defeat as a wider lesson for his squad, emphasising that mistakes needed correcting rather than simply forgetting.

Golden State's next scheduled opportunity to respond comes against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, 16 November.

For Lendeborg, the haircut has already attracted attention, but his next performance will provide a more meaningful indication of how he has responded to the Spurs setback.

The haircut may have offered Lendeborg a symbolic fresh start, but Golden State will be looking for a stronger contribution as the team attempts to recover from its disappointing defeat in San Antonio.