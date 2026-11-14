Sam Hartman, 27, was named the next star of ABC's The Bachelor on Friday, 13 November 2026, during an appearance on Good Morning America.

The Washington Commanders practice-squad quarterback will lead the dating show's 30th season, premiering on 21 March 2027. Despite throwing 134 college touchdown passes, he has yet to make an NFL regular-season appearance.

The announcement introduces Hartman to a wider television audience after a six-year college football career, a serious medical setback and his move to Washington in 2024.

'I'm excited but also very nervous,' Hartman admitted during his Good Morning America interview.

He also joked about the prospect of dating 30 women, acknowledging that even maintaining a conversation with one potential partner could prove difficult.

Sam Hartman's Football Career and 2022 Health Scare

Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, Hartman played at Wake Forest University from 2018 to 2022 before transferring to Notre Dame for his final college season in 2023.

According to Notre Dame's official records, he finished his college career with 15,656 passing yards and 134 touchdown passes, an Atlantic Coast Conference record.

His college achievements did not immediately translate into NFL appearances. Hartman joined the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2024 and remains on their practice squad.

Although he has participated in preseason games, he has not appeared in an NFL regular-season contest.

His football journey also included a frightening medical episode.

In August 2022, Hartman was diagnosed with Paget-Schroetter syndrome, a rare condition involving blood clots in a vein near the collarbone.

The Atlantic Coast Conference reported that he underwent treatment to remove a clot, followed by surgery to relieve pressure on the affected vein.

Hartman missed only one game before returning that season. He subsequently received the ACC's Brian Piccolo Award, which recognises courage among conference football players.

Sam Hartman's Family Background and Bachelor Announcement Reaction

Hartman's family has influenced the qualities he hopes to find in a partner.

His father is a surgeon, while his mother is a nurse. Hartman said their dedication to helping others shaped his appreciation for compassion and caregiving.

He also wants someone ambitious and competitive, particularly a partner whose personal goals motivate him to pursue his own.

However, accepting The Bachelor was not an immediate decision.

Hartman initially hesitated before discussing the opportunity with Jesse Palmer, the programme's host and a former NFL quarterback. Palmer previously starred in the show's fifth season in 2004.

The conversation helped Hartman reconsider. His parents also encouraged him to remain himself, enjoy the experience and trust his instincts.

His casting drew supportive reactions from former franchise contestants.

According to Bachelor Nation's official website, Tyler Cameron celebrated the announcement on Instagram, while former Bachelor star Ben Higgins wrote, 'So far I really like this decision.'

Hartman previously appeared in the football documentary series QB1: Beyond the Lights, although his upcoming television role will place his personal relationships at the centre of attention.

Season 30 of The Bachelor premieres on Sunday, 21 March 2027, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on ABC, with next-day streaming on Hulu in the United States