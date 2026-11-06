The El Cerrito High School football programme in California has been suspended following a police investigation into allegations of bullying and assault involving current and former members of the school's football team.

The El Cerrito Police Department confirmed that detectives have identified nearly two dozen suspects and anticipate making multiple arrests as the probe progresses. Police are also investigating allegations of sexual battery, false imprisonment, dissuading a victim, conspiracy and stalking. The reported incidents allegedly occurred between September 2024 and October 2026.

The police investigation uncovered video evidence that investigators said corroborated victims' accounts. Separately, the West Contra Costa Unified School District placed the team's head coach on leave as its own investigation continued.

Investigation and Allegations

The inquiry began on 2 October when a mandated reporter contacted police alleging that members of the Gauchos football team were bullying and hazing their teammates. Detectives then conducted extensive interviews with victims, school staff and witnesses, and obtained video evidence that 'corroborated the victims' accounts and provided additional evidence substantiating the reported conduct'.

The alleged incidents occurred between September 2024 and October 2026. According to police, the allegations include battery, sexual assault, dissuading a victim, conspiracy and stalking.

The El Cerrito Police Department released a statement saying, 'To date, detectives have identified 22 individuals suspected of involvement in the incidents occurring over the two-year period.'

Immediate Programme Suspension and Administrative Action

In a statement obtained by the media, district officials confirmed that the El Cerrito High School football programme had been suspended to prevent further harm and restore a safe learning environment.

As part of the immediate administrative response, the team's head coach was also placed on administrative leave while the investigation proceeds. WCCUSD Superintendent Cheryl Cotton has announced plans to introduce anti-hazing and bystander education across classrooms.

Cotton said the district had previously focused on holding individual players accountable, but new information had led officials to suspend the entire football programme to prevent further harm and restore a safe learning environment.

The superintendent said no child should ever have to experience the conditions described by the students. Local authorities continue to appeal to the public, urging anyone with relevant information or evidence to contact the El Cerrito Police Department investigations division.

Title IX Probe and District Response

An independent third party is also conducting a separate Title IX investigation into the hazing allegations, the district said. Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education programmes and activities receiving federal financial assistance.

The district said it is providing support for students affected by or involved in the allegations and plans to implement anti-hazing and bystander education across classrooms.

'First and foremost, we must care for our students' wellbeing,' WCCUSD Board President Guadalupe Enllana said in a statement. 'As a Board and a district, we are committed to making sure that our students have the guidance and safe learning environments that they need in order to learn, grow, and thrive.'

Police said they would not release additional details, citing the privacy of juvenile victims, witnesses and suspects and the need to preserve the integrity of the investigation.