Kai Trump has offered a rare glimpse into her relationship with Tiger Woods, praising her mother Vanessa Trump's boyfriend as a supportive figure in her golfing journey. Speaking to Golfweek while at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge in Florida on 13 November 2026, the 19-year-old described the 50-year-old sporting legend warmly.

'He's the best. I love him so much, and he's a great guy, and he helps me whenever I want,' Kai said when discussing Woods' involvement in her development as a golfer.

Her remarks offer a personal perspective on a relationship that has largely remained away from public scrutiny. Woods and Vanessa confirmed their romance in March 2025, bringing together two families with established connections to golf.

Kai Trump Reveals How Tiger Woods Supports Her Golfing Journey

US President Donald Trump's granddaughter has been pursuing collegiate golf at the University of Miami. Her interest in the sport began long before her university career.

Kai credited her mother with introducing her to golf when she was just two years old, acknowledging Vanessa's influence on her decision to pursue the game.

'If it wasn't for her, I probably wouldn't be playing golf right now,' Kai said.

She also revealed that she sometimes joins her grandfather for golf outings, making the sport a familiar part of family life.

Woods, meanwhile, brings considerably more than casual golfing experience to the family. A 15-time major champion, he has spent decades competing at the highest level and understands the demands of professional golf.

For Kai, having access to his experience offers an additional source of guidance. She has previously spoken about receiving advice from the golfing great, including ahead of her LPGA debut in 2025.

Her latest comments also come during a difficult period for her own sporting ambitions. Kai re-injured her left wrist during her first collegiate tournament and underwent a second surgery in October. She told Golfweek that she was out for the season and had no timeline for returning to practice.

How Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump Began Their Romance

Woods and Vanessa reportedly began dating towards the end of 2024, although they initially kept their relationship private.

Their shared interest in golf and family life reportedly helped bring them together. Both have children from previous relationships, and their families already moved within overlapping golfing circles in Florida.

One of their first notable public appearances together came in February 2025, when Vanessa and Kai were spotted alongside Woods at the Genesis Invitational.

At the time, neither had publicly confirmed their romance. That changed the following month when Woods addressed the relationship himself through social media.

Sharing photographs of the couple, the golfer wrote, 'Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side!'

He continued, 'We look forward to our journey through life together. At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts.'

The announcement effectively ended months of speculation. It also attracted supportive reactions from members of Vanessa's family.

President Donald Trump subsequently confirmed that Woods had personally told him about the relationship before making it public. He expressed happiness for the couple and wished them well.

Vanessa was previously married to Donald Trump Jr from 2005 until their divorce in 2018. The former couple share five children together: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe.