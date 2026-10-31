Google parent Alphabet lost $482 billion (£359.77 billion) in market value on Thursday as its shares plunged almost 13 per cent on Wall Street following third-quarter earnings, intensifying investor concerns over the cost of its artificial intelligence ambitions.

The sell-off followed results that revealed strong demand for AI computing services but raised fresh questions about Google's search revenue and Alphabet's ability to turn mounting infrastructure expenditure into sustainable profits.

Alphabet's Record Loss Overshadows Cloud Growth

The plunge was Alphabet's largest one-day market-value loss, surpassing the roughly $275 billion (£205.27 billion) erased in July. Its percentage decline was also the steepest since Google's stock market debut in 2004, exceeding falls during the 2008 financial crisis and the 2020 Covid crash.

Across US-listed companies, the $482 billion (£359.77 billion) wipeout ranked second only to Nvidia's $593 billion (£442.63 billion) loss in January 2025, when the emergence of Chinese AI start-up DeepSeek unsettled technology shares.

Alphabet's earnings contained an apparent contradiction. Google Cloud revenue more than doubled to around $31 billion (£23.14 billion) as businesses purchased AI computing capacity. Yet revenue from its core search operation increased 12 per cent to approximately $63 billion (£47.02 billion), below Wall Street expectations of about $65 billion (£48.52 billion).

Pivotal Research chief executive Jeffrey Wlodarczak suggested that pessimistic investors could view the quarter as the first evidence of AI seriously affecting Google's search operation. That concern matters because search advertising has long underpinned the company's finances, even as AI-powered alternatives compete for users' attention.

Why Alphabet's AI Spending Is Under Scrutiny

Another source of unease was free cash flow, which moved into a deficit of around $9 billion (£6.72 billion) amid heavy investment in data centres and AI infrastructure. The measure reflects cash remaining after operating costs and capital expenditure, making it a closely watched indication of financial flexibility.

Alphabet has also invested in AI businesses and infrastructure partners, complicating the question of where future financial returns might emerge.

Susannah Streeter of Wealth Club told the Daily Mail that the market was demanding more proof that expensive AI projects would pay off.

'Investors are becoming far more discerning about the opportunities AI presents. The days of rewarding companies simply for announcing massive AI investments have faded fast,' she said.

Streeter also pointed to slowing growth in traditional advertising businesses, including Search and YouTube, despite robust cloud demand.

She added, 'The AI opportunity remains enormous, but the market is no longer prepared to give companies a blank check to pursue it.'

Not all analysts interpreted the decline as a warning to exit. CFRA analyst Angelo Zino described the pullback as a potential buying opportunity, highlighting the differing views of Alphabet's prospects.

Alphabet Sell-Off Reflects Wider AI Market Anxiety

The turbulence extends beyond one company. According to Yahoo Finance calculations using Bloomberg data, US-listed shares had experienced at least 18 single-day market-value losses of $200 billion (£149.28 billion) or more this year through Wednesday, compared with 13 throughout 2025 and none before 2022.

Alphabet itself has lost roughly $1.4 trillion (£1.04 trillion) in market value since a record high in May, adding to the pressure on management to justify its spending.

Amazon offered a parallel example. Its AWS cloud division recorded revenue growth of 39 per cent to around $46 billion (£34.34 billion), its fastest expansion in nearly five years. But the company also disclosed a record trailing 12-month free cash flow outflow exceeding $42 billion (£31.35 billion), largely linked to expenditure on property and equipment for AI.

Amazon shares fell in after-hours trading following the results.